Matic-Mourinho reunion spells danger for rest of EPL

Nemanja Matic could very well be announced as a Manchester United player in the coming days if Chelsea accepts a proposed £40 million offer for the midfielder.

After a photo was leaked of Matic wearing a United training top, fans alike have gone into a frenzy about a potential reunion between Matic and his former boss Jose Mourinho.

Should this move materialise, Matic will be United’s third major signing of the summer, following the lucrative arrivals of Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku.

This leaves us wondering, what exactly will United be getting for their money?

In a world where £40 million transfers are the norm, Matic, a 6″4 powerhouse of a central defensive midfielder will provide United with a midfield general, and an anchorman to sit in front of the back four.

It is a role he has performed admirably for Chelsea in recent years, and won’t have to deal with adapting to a different league.

With the ageing Michael Carrick the only player at Mourinho’s disposal who plays a similar role, the move makes a lot of sense for United as they look to be a genuine title contender for the first time in the post-Ferguson era.

This move signals a clear intention from United to the rest of the league that this is the year everything clicks. The moves they have made seem to make sense and fill team needs.

Lindelof and Lukaku add quality at the back and up-top respectively, while Matic brings a sense of leadership and composure to a United midfield in need of conviction.

Playing in a team with a bundle of attacking flair through the likes of Mata, Rashford, Pogba and Mkhitaryan, Matic will provide a calm and experienced head who knows how to get the job done in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old is in his second stint as a Chelsea player having previously made three appearances for the Blues between 2009-2012 before he was sold to Benfica to only be resigned two years later.

The Serbian international’s second stint has been more of a success, however, as he has become a regular in Chelsea’s midfield for the last two and a half years.

This summer, however, a move looks likely, and it is Jose Mourinho, the man who brought Matic back to Chelsea who is the in pole position to prize two-time Premier League champion away from Stamford Bridge.

Following the champions signing of Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco for £39 million, it seemed Matic’s days in blue were numbered.

Of course, Chelsea would have preferred to have offloaded Matic to an overseas buyer, namely Juventus, but Matic’s heart seems set on a move to Old Trafford.

Although the deal is yet to be confirmed, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has publicly given the move the green light, so it seems only a matter of time before we see Matic taking to the field in United colours.

This move is one which should make the rest of the league sit-up and take notice. Slowly but surely, Mourinho is building a team ready to challenge for the title, while rival teams lose key players.

This could be their year.