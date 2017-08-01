The world game: The house Les Murray helped rebuild

There’s no reason to mince words on this, Australia lost a titan of sport yesterday; and one that we as football fans need to thank for bringing our beloved sport into the mainstream of Australian sporting identity.

The passing of Les Murray, the undoubted voice of football in Australia, after a battle with illness was a sad shock to all in the football community.

A trailblazer for the game in this country, Murray arrived in this nation to a country not synonymous with the beautiful game.

Soccer was for years considered that weird sport played by foreigners, more commonly referred to in Australian parlance as ‘wogball’.

In his 34-year career, Murray was part of an instrumental change in the way football is covered in this nation.

His sheer intellect on the sport was matched by very few in the world, let alone Australia. When coupled with his on-air ability, it made for a potent combination.

These traits made Murray a welcome addition to Australian living rooms and is undoubtedly one of the reasons why football in this nation is in the position it is today.

In his later years, Murray often spoke of his mission to help football thrive in this country, a mission which was, to many of us, an undebatable success.

But arguably his finest moment was his spearheading of the coverage of his adopted nation confirming their return to the footballing promised land of the World Cup finals in 2005 after defeating Uruguay in Sydney.

While his great friend and fellow world game revolutionary Johnny Warren was no longer with us on that triumphant night, Murray etched his friend’s famous line of “I told you so” into the minds of the next generation of soccer fans, myself included.

What Richie Benaud was to cricket, what Ray Warren is to league, what Dennis Cometti is to AFL, Les Murray was that and more to the world game. That is evident from the outpouring of emotion at the loss of this titan of Australian sports media.

The world lost a football colossus this morning, Les Murray AM. He fought well into extra time but whistle has blown. His legacy is lasting — Craig Foster (@Craig_Foster) July 31, 2017

Devastated at the news that our dear friend & colleague Les Murray has passed away. A great Australian who really has left a great legacy. — Michael Ebeid (@michaelebeid) July 31, 2017

Les Murray brought the world game to Australian homes. He was the voice of famous victory and heartbreaking defeat, of joy and despair. Vale — Bill Shorten (@billshortenmp) July 31, 2017

knew this day wasn't far away. legend of the game and of the country. RIP Les Murray — Vince Rugari (@VinceRugari) July 31, 2017

Vale, Les Murray.

Football in this country wouldn't be where it is without him.

That's a legacy. — Adam Peacock (@adampeacock3) July 31, 2017

Les Murray gone. An icon of football in Australia and the reason many of us follow the game. — Titus O'Reily (@TitusOReily) July 31, 2017

FFA chairman Steven Lowy said it best when he praised Murray’s work in bringing soccer into the homes of all Australians.

“He brought the world’s game to Australia. He brought his passion, he brought the love of football to millions of Australians over many decades,” Lowy said.

“As a young man, I remember seeing Les on the TV and listening to him on the radio. He followed all the World Cups since 1986, and it will be very, very difficult to watch football, to see analysis of the game, without Les with us.

“I think it’s not able to measure the impact Les has had. His name was really synonymous with the game of football. Very, very, very few people attain that status in any endeavour, but Les has clearly attained that status in football.”

The FFA and fans alike have been quick to plan tributes to the voice of football, with a minute’s silence planned before kick-off in the upcoming FFA Cup games, as well as a 71st-minute applause from the terraces that loved him so.

Wherever you are Les, I’m sure Johnny Warren is by your side, repeatedly saying “I told you so.”

We who are left owe you a tremendous debt Les, one I hope will never be forgotten.