2002 top ten AFL draft reorder

Hindsight is a wonderful thing. Here is a look back at the 2002 AFL draft should have unfolded, which produced some brilliant players.

Pick 1 – Jobe Watson – St Kilda (Originally Brendon Goddard)

Watson has been a fantastic player for the Bombers over 15 years. He was originally taken with pick 40 under the father-son rule, playing 216 games and kicking 112 goals to date. He is a 2-time All-Australian, 3-time club best and fairest, one-time Yiooken Award winner, one-time Lou Richards Medallist and a one-time Archer-Hird Medallist.

He also won the 2012 Brownlow until he got it stripped from him last year by the AFL. Watson was captain of Essendon for six years.

Pick 2 – Brendon Goddard – North Melbourne (Originally Daniel Wells)

Goddard has been a great player for the Saints and Bombers, living up to the hype of being the No.1 pick. He has played 307 games to date – 205 for St Kilda and 102 for Essendon. During that time he has kicked 157 goals – 104 for St Kilda and 53 for Essendon.

He is a one-time club best and fairest, 2-time All-Australian, one-time Yiooken Award winner, and captained the Bombers for a season.

Pick 3 – Jarrad McVeigh – Brisbane (Originally Jared Brennan)

McVeigh has been a strong midfielder for the Swans across the last 14 years. He was originally selected with the fifth pick, playing 294 games and kicking 196 goals to date. He is a two-time club best and fairest, one-time All-Australian, one-time premiership player, and has captained the Swans for six seasons.

Pick 4 – Kade Simpson – Western Bulldogs (Originally Tim Walsh)

Simpson has been a reliable defender for the Blues throughout a 15-year career. He was originally drafted with pick 45, playing 282 games and kicking 131 goals to date. He is a one-time Jim Stynes Medallist, one-time club best and fairest, and 3-time International Rules series representative for Australia.

Pick 5 – Andrew Mackie – Sydney (Originally Jarrad McVeigh)

Mackie has been a solid defender in the Cats best 22 for the last 15 years. He was originally taken with pick seven, playing 273 games and kicking 99 goals to date. He is a 3-time premiership player and a one-time All-Australian.

Pick 6 – Daniel Wells – Port Adelaide (Originally Steven Salopek)

Wells has been a classy player for the Roos and Pies. He was originally drafted with the No.2 pick, playing 252 games to date – 243 for North Melbourne and nine for Collingwood. He has kicked 160 goals – 150 for North Melbourne and ten for Collingwood.

He is a two-time club best and fairest, one-time Archer-Hird Medallist, and the 2004 Goal of the Year winner.

Pick 7 – Nick Maxwell – Geelong (Originally Andrew Mackie)

Maxwell was a solid defender for the Pies until he retired after an 11-year career. He was originally taken with pick 15 in the rookie draft, playing 208 games and kicking 29 goals. He is a one-time All-Australian, one-time premiership player, and the Collingwood Football Club captain for five years.

Pick 8 – Will Minson – Hawthorn (Originally Luke Brennan)

Minson was a fantastic tap ruckman for the Dogs. He was originally selected with pick 20, playing 191 games and kicking 81 goals. He is a one-time All-Australian and a one-time VFL premiership player.

Pick 9 – Sean Dempster – North Melbourne (Originally Hamish McIntosh)

Dempster was a solid defender for the Swans and Saints. He was originally drafted with pick 34, playing 222 games – 54 for Sydney and 158 for St Kilda – and kicking 21 goals – eight for Sydney and 13 for St Kilda. He is a one-time All-Australian and a one-time premiership player.

Pick 10 – Brad Sewell – Essendon (Originally Jason Laycock)

Sewell was a strong player for the Hawks across 12 years. He was originally selected with pick seven in the rookie draft, playing 200 games and kicking 32 goals. He is a two-time premiership player and a one-time club best and fairest.