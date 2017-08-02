AFL Trade Rumours: Tom Rockliff, Dustin Martin, Steven Motlop and more

It’s a bit hard to picture Tom Rockliff not wearing a Brisbane guernsey – but it’s a sight we may have to get used to in 2018.

On Monday the rumour broke that Port Adelaide are leading the race for the signature of the former Lions captain, who is a restricted free agent.

Rockliff considered his trade options last year but ultimately didn’t find a new home – certainly, clubs would’ve been a bit sceptical about him.

Being able to sign him as a free agent, rather than trade for him, is a much more appealing prospect, and his solid form this season sells him well.

It’s being said that the contract offers Rockliff is getting from the Lions are well below what he could expect to earn elsewhere.

Rockliff has publicly said that a decision will be made based on what’s best for his family, so a significant financial difference is every chance of swaying him.

What it all seems to be pointing to is that he won’t be at Brisbane in 2018 – the club would probably rather have the free agency compensation pick (likely pick 19 or 20), and he’s smart enough to know which way the wind is blowing.

Will he land at Port Adelaide, or will another suitor emerge? Only time will tell.

Rockliff isn’t the only free agent Port Adelaide have been linked with recently though. They’re also said to be interested in the services of Steven Motlop, who looks likely to leave Geelong.

Similarly to Rockliff, Motlop was thrown up in trade talks last year but couldn’t find a home. He’s much more appealing as a free agent than as someone you’d have to trade something for – and was reportedly on a large contract.

In addition to Port, Motlop has also been linked to North Melbourne and Richmond, who were both interested in his services before he signed his current contract.

It doesn’t look like Geelong have a great deal of interest in trying to retain him, and odds are he’ll be playing elsewhere in 2018.

Where exactly that is probably depends heavily on Dustin Martin’s decision – expect whichever of North or Richmond doesn’t get Martin’s signature to make a play for Motlop, potentially against a competing bid from the Power.

What’s interesting is the question of how the Power can afford to go player shopping given that only a year ago they were trying to sell the likes of Hamish Hartlett and Matthew Lobbe to get themselves out of a salary cap crunch.

Perhaps it’s just that the new CBA has relieved the pressure a bit. Perhaps they’re resigned to the likes of Jackson Trengove and Jasper Pittard leaving the club.

As a club who will certainly play finals this year but seem to still be a rung or two below contender status, and one that has made some dramatic moves with its list strategy in recent years, it’s going to be fascinating to follow their off-season.

Martin can’t sneeze these days without being linked to a new club. North Melbourne appear most advanced in their pursuit, but he’s been talked about in relation to all of Sydney, Greater Westernn Sydney, Essendon, Hawthorn, St Kilda and Collingwood.

The talk about a club in NSW being interested in him cropped up recently, though both Sydney and GWS have since knocked it back – perhaps without completely closing the door.

John Longmire said he “must have missed” any meeting involving recruiting Martin. GWS CEO Dave Matthews said the club’s priority is re-signing out of contract players like Josh Kelly, Devon Smith, Jacob Hopper and Matthew Kennedy.

Perhaps if the majority of those Giants players depart the club, they might use the leftover salary cap room to go shopping – for Martin, or Lord knows who else.

Sydney would probably have to cull a number of players in order to fit Martin into the salary cap, and that’ll get a bit harder given that Zak Jones has re-signed with the club for the next two years. They could still clear out Sam Reid and Kurt Tippett though, and perhaps retire some veterans too.

Richmond are said to have recently upped their offer to Martin to $1 million a year for six years, after previously only putting forward around $800,000.

North Melbourne’s offer is said to be as much as $1.2 million a year over the same length, which would make Martin an extra $1.8 million over the length of the contract – no small difference.

Martin’s manager said on Monday that Dustin will likely make a call after the home-and-away season wraps up, so it’ll be interesting to see if he’s still yet to sign when finals begin.

Really, things are just getting murkier and murkier when it comes to Martin. For a while my gut has said he’ll stay with the Tigers, but I’d also say that a bloke who dislikes being in the spotlight would not put himself through all this attention if things were that simple.

Oh, and if that’s all not enough drama for you, don’t forget… he’s going to win the Brownlow.

Jacob Hopper looks more and more likely to leave GWS come the end of the year. He’s been linked to Geelong a fair bit lately, though given they’ve already traded their 2017 first rounder I’m curious how that deal could possibly pan out.

Devon Smith has said he wants to re-sign at GWS, and that may well come to pass once the future of Josh Kelly becomes clearer. If not, Carlton and Hawthorn are said to be in the mix for his signature, along with Collingwood and Geelong.

Keeping the Geelong theme going, Chris Scott recently said that a trade to secure Gary Ablett is “unlikely”, as he doubts the Cats’ ability to get a deal done with Gold Coast.

That probably depends a fair bit on how the Suns decide to handle a likely trade request from Ablett at the end of the year. If they’re willing to smooth his passage, it’ll get done, if not, things could get ugly.

I’d say a second-round compensation pick received for Motlop, or maybe Daniel Menzel, would be fair.

In what’s likely to be another busy off-season for GWS, they’ve been linked to veteran small forward Paul Puopolo from Hawthorn. They could certainly use a player of his type, and he’d be aware that the Hawks might not give him as many chances next year as another club could – he is contracted there for next year, though.

Brodie Grundy looks set to stay at Collingwood, with rumours that a new deal will be announced soon. The same likely goes for Sam Reid at Sydney and Hayden Ballantyne at Fremantle.

