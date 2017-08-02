AFL veterans racing clock to return from injury

Time is running out for several key AFL veterans to return from injuries as the season draws to a close.

With four rounds remaining, Hawthorn have conceded Norm Smith medallist Cyril Rioli is unlikely to play again this year.

Rioli has only recently returned to training after suffering a high-grade posterior cruciate ligament injury in his knee in May.

“He’s just started to do a little bit of ball work, some more change of direction and some faster running,” Hawks fitness boss Andrew Russell said.

“He won’t be ready in the next few weeks but he’s an outside chance to play again this year.”

The Hawks are more optimistic about Josh Gibson (groin) and Grant Birchall (knee), with Russell hopeful they could return in coming weeks.

Gibson is considered unlikely to play on next year and could potentially play a farewell game alongside Luke Hodge in round 23.

Goalsneak Paul Puopolo (groin) is a chance to return to face Richmond on Sunday, while Jaeger O’Meara (knee) appears increasingly likely to make another AFL appearance before season’s end.

With no hope of making the finals, Collingwood have effectively ruled out skipper Scott Pendlebury and Travis Varcoe for the rest of the season.

Magpies skipper Pendlebury last week underwent a second operation on his broken finger, while Varcoe had surgery after dislocating his elbow.

“While their surgery went well, Scott and Travis are both (expected to miss) multiple weeks and we won’t know whether they will return before the end of the year or not for a few weeks yet,” Collingwood football boss Geoff Walsh said.

“Right now, it’s looking like time might run out for both those boys.”

Greater Western Sydney recruit Brett Deledio will buck the trend, making his long-anticipated AFL return this weekend.

Deledio will play his first game in Giants’ colours when they host Melbourne in Canberra on Saturday afternoon.

The dual All-Australian, who played 243 games for Richmond before requesting an off-season trade, has since struggled with recurring calf issues.

But the Giants have confirmed the 30-year-old will line up against the Dees after a solid fortnight in the NEAFL.