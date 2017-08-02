Bachar Houli was worth the recall

Bachar Houli has attracted a great deal of grief from AFL supporters of late, especially Carlton, after his controversial tribunal hearing five weeks ago.

Originally, Houli was suspended for only two weeks after an off-the-ball incident that saw Carlton’s Jed Lamb knocked out and rushed to hospital.

Fans criticised the decisions, which was handed down after the likes of Waleed Aly and Malcolm Turbull wrote him references. However, the AFL stepped in days later and extended the suspension to four weeks.

In the meantime, Richmond won three of the four games Houli was absent, which meant Tigers coach Damien Hardwick had a tough decision to make at Thursday’s section, leading into their clash against Gold Coast.

Hardwick chose to bring back the 29-year-old.

In the end, the decision turned out to be the correct one, with the Tigers beating the Suns and Houli impressing in defence.

The classy defender recorded 25 disposals, four marks and two tackles in his return game, which reminded so-called AFL experts that he is easily in Richmond’s best 22.

Now the experienced Houli can put his controversial suspension behind him and help his side, which are having their best season since 2001, make the finals.