A second referee could fix rugby’s umpiring woes

There is no quick solution to rugby’s umpiring problems, but one simple change that could make things a lot better is having a second on-field referee.
Most other sports around the world have moved to multiple on-field umpires. Australian Rules Football has gone from one to four, rugby league from one to two, and basketball has two.
Football is an exception here, but with the ball movement and rather simple rules, there really is no need for an additional referee.
I do not put forward this proposition lightly, because an extra referee does not necessarily equate to better decision making. But there are several areas that a second referee could help police and provide a second set of eyes.
Rugby Videos See more »
The first is the offside line. It is hard enough for the referee to police the ruck while watching the offside line. The same goes for restarts, where players are often past the kicker.
The second major use would be at scrums. Firstly, the binding on both sides could be more readily policed, along with the illegal tactic of angling in by the defensive props. It would also help watch out for backrow forwards that fail to stay bound, as well as again monitor the offside line as the ball comes out.
I love the intricacies of rugby union and the multitude of skills that each player must have. It also comes with a complex set of rules and interpretations. The way forward is unclear as we do not want to simplify our great game beyond recognition, for its difficulty and complexity is at the very essence of what makes it so great.
But until we figure out that path and find that balance, a second on-field referee could improve the officiating problems that plague rugby union.
August 2nd 2017 @ 8:39am
Fionn said | August 2nd 2017 @ 8:39am | ! Report
Cheers for the article, but I have a couple of points.
Isn’t this what the Assistant Referees are for? I’m a getting a bit confused as to the point of the ARs. They’re trained referees, and yet they rarely (if ever) police the offside line or call crooked scrum throws. It’s just baffling.
My gut feel is that we don’t need more referees, I think the ARs just need to get more active in doing their jobs. The “controversy” from the weekend was when an AR made a brilliant on-field decision. We already have 4 referees including the ARs and TMO, I don’t think any more referees will fix the issues, unfortunately,
Cheers again, it’s an interesting thought to ponder.
August 2nd 2017 @ 8:57am
PeterK said | August 2nd 2017 @ 8:57am | ! Report
One major reason AR’s don’t get involved more it is under the direction of the on field ref, he determines what he wants to hear from (outside foul play where he has no say).
The ref explicitly tells them what he wants them to look for.
This needs to be changed so the AR has to inform the ref of offside AND the ref cannot ignore that advice.
That is a big culture change.
So having a second on field ref overcomes that because he too would have a whistle and would blow it when he sees and infringement rather than inform the main ref and leave it to their discretion.
Additionally a second ref would be very useful on the scrum, the ar’s focus on off side (being 5 metres back) and breaking early.
A second ref at rucks could focus on holding back, clearing away from the ruck ie near the ruck, whilst the main ref focuses on the actual ruck and the ar’s focus on the offside wider out.
I am for a second ref on the field since the current method isn’t working.
The main issue is in the amateur game they struggle to find enough refs as it is, especially juniors.