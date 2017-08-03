2003 top ten AFL draft reorder

It’s been 14 years since the 2003 AFL draft. Here’s how it should have looked, with the benefit of hindsight.

Pick 1 – Heath Shaw – Western Bulldogs (Originally Adam Cooney)

Shaw has been a fantastic rebounding defender for the last 14 years. He was originally drafted with pick 48 under the father-son rule, playing 255 games to date – 173 for Collingwood and 82 for GWS – and kicking 39 goals to date – 37 for Collingwood and 2 for GWS.

He is a one-time premiership player, one-time club best and fairest, 2-time All-Australian, one-time ANZAC Medallist and two-time Bob Rose-Charlie Sutton Medallist.

Pick 2 – David Mundy – Carlton (Originally Andrew Walker)

Mundy has been a fantastic stalwart for the Dockers across the last 14 years.

He was originally taken with pick 19, playing 268 games and kicking 108 goals to date. He is a one-time club best and fairest, one-time All-Australian, one-time Ross Glendinning Medallist, and the Fremantle Football Club captain for one year.

Pick 3 – Adam Cooney – Melbourne (Originally Colin Sylvia)

Cooney was a talented player for the Dogs and Bombers across 13 years. He played 250 games – 219 for the Western Bulldogs and 31 for Essendon – and kicked 202 goals – 186 for the Bulldogs and 16 for Essendon – after being drafted at No. 1.

He is a Brownlow medallist and one-time All-Australian.

Pick 4 – Sam Fisher – Western Bulldogs (Originally Farren Ray)

Fisher was a classy key defender for the Saints across 13 years, playing 228 games and kicking 22 goals after being selected with pick 55. He is a two-time club best and fairest and one-time All-Australian.

Pick 5 – Beau Waters – Melbourne (Originally Brock McLean)

Waters was a classy defender for the Eagles across an injury-plagued 12 seasons. He was originally taken with pick 11, playing 120 games and kicking 25 goals. He is a one-time premiership player, one-time Geoff Christian Medallist, and one-time All-Australian.

Pick 6 – Andrew Walker – Essendon (Originally Kelper Bradley)

Walker was a nice swingman for the Blues over 13 years, playing 202 games and kicking 139 goals after originally being selected at No. 2. He is a one-time club leading goalkicker.

Pick 7 – Brent Stanton – Geelong (Originally Kane Tenace)

Stanton has been a quality midfielder for the Bombers over the last 14 years. He was originally drafted with pick 13, playing 255 games and kicking 158 goals to date. He is a one-time Archer-Hird Medallist.

Pick 8 – Sam Butler – St Kilda (Originally Raphael Clarke)

Butler has been an important defender for the Eagles over the last 14 years. He was originally selected with pick 20, playing 166 games and kicking 16 goals to date. He is a one-time premiership player and a one-time Chris Mainwaring Medallist.

Pick 9 – Michael Rischitelli – North Melbourne (Originally David Trotter)

Rischitelli has been an important player for the Lions and Suns over the last 14 years.

He was originally taken with pick 61, playing 214 games to date – 111 for Brisbane and 103 for Gold Coast – and kicking 88 goals to date – 47 for Brisbane and 41 for Gold Coast. He is a one-time Merrett-Murray Medallist and one-time Peter Badcoe VC Medallist.

Pick 10 – Michael Johnson – Fremantle (Originally Ryley Dunn)

Johnson has been a brilliant stalwart for the Dockers in defence over the last 13 years. He was originally drafted with pick 8 in the pre-season draft, playing 227 games and kicking 65 goals to date. He is a one-time All-Australian.