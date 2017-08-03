Bye bye Barca; Neymar headed to PSG

Neymar’s record-breaking 222 million euros ($A330 million) transfer from Barcelona to Paris St Germain is set to be completed this week with the French club poised to pay his release clause.

Neymar’s agent Wagner Ribeiro was quoted on Spanish radio as saying PSG would pay the fee specified in the player’s Barcelona contract and his client was en route to finalise the deal.

The fee is more than twice the current transfer world record that was set when Paul Pogba moved last year from Juventus to Manchester United for a 105 million euros.

“They (PSG) are going to pay Neymar’s (buyout) clause today so that he can be presented at the weekend,” Ribeiro told Spanish radio station Cadena COPE. “They (Neymar and his father) are in the air now.”

The overall package will become the most expensive investment ever in a player with several media outlets reporting that Neymar is expected to sign a five-year contract worth more than 550,000 euros a week ($A818 000).

Events moved swiftly on Wednesday when Barcelona released a statement announcing that the 25-year-old had informed them of his intention to leave, and confirming the amount of his buy-out clause.

“The player Neymar Jr, accompanied by his father and agent, has informed FC Barcelona this morning of his decision to leave the club in a meeting held at the club’s offices,” Barcelona said in a statement.

Earlier Neymar arrived at the club’s training ground to tell team mates he was moving to Paris, Catalan radio RAC1 reported.

The Brazilian striker left the training area minutes later, it said, with the club confirming on Twitter he had been given permission not to train.

Neymar’s departure would end a four-year stay at the club, where he formed a formidable strike force with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Messi reacted to his team-mate’s imminent move by posting on his Instagram account: “It was a great pleasure to have shared all these years with you, my friend @naymarjr. I wish you much luck in this new stage of your life. Be seeing you.”

PSG are one of the world’s richest clubs following their 2012 takeover by Qatar Sports Investments, an arm of Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, which has transformed their fortunes.