Canterbury Bulldogs v Parramatta Eels: NRL live scores, blog

The Canterbury Bulldogs and the Parramatta Eels kick-off retro round at ANZ Stadium, both with very different motivations for victory. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:50pm (AEST).

The turmoil and drama around the Bulldogs performances and the future of Des Hasler could be somewhat quietened with a victory against a genuine top eight contender.

For the Eels, a spot in the top four is well within reach. Despite the stark difference in current form, this clash always provides something special and tonight should be no different.

The Eels haven’t felt the pain of defeat since the 10th of June when they were towelled up by the Cowboys. Since then they have had resounding victories against in form teams Melbourne and Brisbane and clinically put away other opponents in the manner expected of a side capable of competing well in the finals.

With a relatively healthy squad and everything for which to play, the men in blue and gold would do well to remember the round 17 encounter when they clawed their way to a 13-12 victory over a spirited Bulldogs side.

Canterbury, on the other hand, do look in disarray. For the talent at their disposal, an average point’s haul of 13.6 per game is substandard and not likely to win many NRL games.

The off-field drama of the season must surely be weighing on the players and coaching staff and the last two weeks presented little evidence of a turnaround in form heading into the final month of the season.

Both sides take in strong squads, the Eels unchanged from last week and the Bulldogs welcoming Brett Morris back on the wing.

Prediction

The Eels have too much on the line to falter and despite a competitive display from the Bulldogs, will grind their way to victory in the second 40.

Eels by 8.

Catch all the action on The Roar live coverage from 7:50pm (AEST).