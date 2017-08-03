Canterbury Bulldogs v Parramatta Eels: NRL live scores, blog

The Canterbury Bulldogs and the Parramatta Eels kick-off retro round at ANZ Stadium, both with very different motivations for victory. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:50pm (AEST).
The turmoil and drama around the Bulldogs performances and the future of Des Hasler could be somewhat quietened with a victory against a genuine top eight contender.
For the Eels, a spot in the top four is well within reach. Despite the stark difference in current form, this clash always provides something special and tonight should be no different.
The Eels haven’t felt the pain of defeat since the 10th of June when they were towelled up by the Cowboys. Since then they have had resounding victories against in form teams Melbourne and Brisbane and clinically put away other opponents in the manner expected of a side capable of competing well in the finals.
With a relatively healthy squad and everything for which to play, the men in blue and gold would do well to remember the round 17 encounter when they clawed their way to a 13-12 victory over a spirited Bulldogs side.
Canterbury, on the other hand, do look in disarray. For the talent at their disposal, an average point’s haul of 13.6 per game is substandard and not likely to win many NRL games.
The off-field drama of the season must surely be weighing on the players and coaching staff and the last two weeks presented little evidence of a turnaround in form heading into the final month of the season.
Both sides take in strong squads, the Eels unchanged from last week and the Bulldogs welcoming Brett Morris back on the wing.
Prediction
The Eels have too much on the line to falter and despite a competitive display from the Bulldogs, will grind their way to victory in the second 40.
Eels by 8.
Catch all the action on The Roar live coverage from 7:50pm (AEST).
8:34pm
Stuart Thomas said | 8:34pm | ! Report
conversion missed not that it will matter. Parramatta all over the Dogs.
8:33pm
Stuart Thomas said | 8:33pm | ! Report
Short drop out….. here you go Parramatta after all your dominate possession, have the ball ten out?
8:33pm
The Barry said | 8:33pm | ! Report
Norman is as dangerous a player close to the line as there is in the comp. Holds the ball in both hands, kicks off either foot. Joy to watch.
8:34pm
monday QB said | 8:34pm | ! Report
he has come on so well in the last couple of seasons.
8:35pm
Stuart Thomas said | 8:35pm | ! Report
agreed…. a real pro.
8:32pm
Stuart Thomas said | 8:32pm | ! Report
Nobody stops Semi from there TRY PARRAMATTA
8:33pm
monday QB said | 8:33pm | ! Report
too easy at the moment. this could end up any old score.
8:33pm
monday QB said | 8:33pm | ! Report
8:31pm
Emcie said | 8:31pm | ! Report
that was a poor drop out…
8:31pm
Stuart Thomas said | 8:31pm | ! Report
Another great kick from Parramatta. Drop out Dogs.
8:31pm
The Barry said | 8:31pm | ! Report
Time for Adam Elliott to have a rest I think. It’s been a long season for him – his first and his effectiveness has been down significantly the last month or so. Give one of the other young backrowers a chance.
8:30pm
Stuart Thomas said | 8:30pm | ! Report
Why did the ref stop the play?