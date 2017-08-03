It’s the news cricket fans across Australia have been waiting for: the ugly pay dispute which has marred the sport this year has reportedly reached its end, with Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association set to make an official announcement at 4:30pm (AEST) this afternoon.

CA CEO James Sutherland and his ACA counterpart Alistair Nicholson are expected to announce the completion of a Heads of Agreement document. That document will provide the framework for the next Memorandum of Understanding.

The signing of the HoA will allow the upcoming tour of Bangladesh and the following one to India later in the year to go ahead, and brings to an end the speculation that Australian cricket fans would be deprived of a home Ashes series, which is due to start in November.

It also means the dispute won’t be sent to a formal arbitration process, something Sutherland had called for if the two parties didn’t come to an agreement this week.

While official details of the agreement between the players and administrators are yet to be revealed, it is understood that a form of revenue sharing will be included in the next MOU, albeit a more flexible version compared to previous iterations.

That revenue sharing agreement, the definition of which had threatened to derail talks this week despite earlier rumours of a resolution, is expected to include all cricketers, female and male, domestic and international.

It will mark the first time that Australia’s female cricketers have been included in the revenue sharing agreement since its introduction in the late 1990s.

The agreement between the feuding parties means the 230 or so cricketers who have been unemployed since July 1 now have their jobs back. It is believed that CA will be offering those players back pay for the past two months.

The inclusion of revenue sharing and back pay for the cricketers – both of which CA were previously set steadfastly against – is a major coup for the ACA.

