Past the Post: Caulfield and Doomben Blackbookers

There might have only been four races at Caulfield on Saturday, but there were still some nice runs to watch. Over at Doomben, there were ten races run and won with plenty to dissect. Here are the Blackbookers.

Caulfield

Follow

Rocket Commander – On first look, disappointing, but on closer inspection, her run was good. Stop/start tempo was against her, she lacked the turn of foot but she stuck on and to the line, she was quite encouraging.

Charlevoix – Less said about it the better if you backed him. Quite frankly, he should have bolted in.

Kedleston – He can win without me because he’s hard to trust, but his effort was okay I thought from the back. Got checked a couple of times also, but was good late. Back to a maiden now for the kill.

Oberland – One of the best 11ths you’ll see. Convinced he wins if he gets clear running at the right time. It was pretty much a barrier trial for him. Hard to watch.

Forget

Sahara Chill – Who were the people that backed her in? Her last run was plain – no way was she going to improve. Midweeker at very best.

Doomben

Follow

Bells Of War – Much better run. Just raced a fraction keen and that may have cost it the win. Finale was still very good. He can win soon with better racing manners.

Proof Perfect – Good run from this colt. Didn’t really know what he was doing though – did plenty wrong in the straight, but once balanced up, his final furlong was great.

King Viv – Looked all over a winner but just got beat by a very good ride and a tough campaigner. That should top him off beautifully for next start.

Sweet Adaline – This run could bust her for this prep, but she did an enormous job given the run she had and the ride afforded to her.

Bergerac – Race dominated by those near the pace, but I thought he was fantastic given he was last and widest on the turn. He can win a similar race very soon.

Steel Zip – Old boy is racing very well. Just lacked the turn of foot but was strong to the line. Might be looking for a bit further now. Mile perhaps?

Prioritise – Not sure he beat much, but he was different gravy to his rivals. Led and won by a space, ran time –

he’s a beauty.

Three Sheets – If the Jungle Juice Cup was in a week or two, this horse would be $1.01. He’s flying for the Sylvester camp. Just having no luck with gates and tempo.

Forget

Loophole – If he couldn’t figure here…what hope has he got? This was an awful effort in a thin race.

Inz’n’Out – Nice horse, picks up prize money. Just doesn’t win, and the punters launched into him again.