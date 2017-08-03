It’s all the refs fault, right? Here are the actual facts

It is a football fan, player and coaches’ sacred right to blame a loss on the referees.

The great thing about it is we can single out individual – or even a collection of – decisions to justify our appropriation of ultimate blame.

I’ve been guilty of this exact thing myself.

Of course, we all strongly suspect that the refs are biased towards the home side and that they do things like even up the penalty counts.

Rather than looking at the individual occurrences that have caused outrage, I decided to crunch the numbers to see if these things are substantiated, as well as to examine the performances of the lead referees themselves.

So here are the statistics for the first grade lead referees for NRL season 2017.

The refs are blowing more penalties than ever!

No, no they aren’t. There has actually been a decline. Have a look at this.

2017 2016 2015 2014

Total matches 152 201 201 201 Total penalties 1921 2718 2610 2585 Season Avg 12.6 13.5 13 12.9

There is a rough pattern to how many penalties are awarded in a match.

Total penalties in match Times occurred Home side won Away side won 22 1 1 0 20 1 1 0 19 4 0 4 18 10 5 5 17 6 4 2 16 8 4 4 15 16 10 6 14 15 11 4 13 14 10 4 12 15 6 9 11 13 3 10 10 17 11 6 9 17 8 9 8 4 3 1 7 6 4 2 6 3 1 2 5 1 1 0 Total 152 81 71

70.4 per cent of all Rugby League games this year have featured between nine and 15 penalties.

If the count has been 13-15 the home side is more likely to have won. If the count is 9-12 the away side is more likely to have won.

The home team gets more penalties

Yes. Yes they do. Here is the proof.

Total % Total home team penalties 1021 53.10% Total away team penalties 900 46.90% First half penalties 1069 55.60% Second half penalties 852 44.40% First half penalties home 562 55% Second half penalties home 459 45% First half penalties away 507 56.30% Second half penalties Away 393 43.70%

Further, this applies to both halves of the game fairly uniformly.

What is interesting to note is that distinctly more penalties are awarded in first halves of games than the second. A bit of whistle swallowing perhaps? Makes it a better risk to play offside in those dying moments when a field goal is on methinks…

The home side wins more games

There is a bit to this it seems. Whether it is the home crowd getting on the back of the refs or behind their own players, or a mixture of both – it is clear that the home side wins more games:

• The home side has won 81 games

• The away side has won 71 games

Home ground bias

This seems to be an even clearer trend when it comes to penalty counts:

• 87 times home side won penalty count (57.23%)

• 14 times count was even (9.21%)

• 51 times away side won penalty count (33.56%)

Winning the penalty count = winning the game?

Won Penalty Count and won match 76 games 50% Even penalty count 14 games 9.20% Lost Penalty Count and won match 62 games 40.80%

So, no more than half the time has winning the penalty count aligned with winning the game. So while penalties can be momentum killers and have big effects on games, it seems that the home ground advantage is a bigger factor overall.

Here is the home-and-away breakdown of those stats:

• 49 times the home side won the count and the game

• 23 times the home side lost the penalty count but won the game

• 8 times the home side has won the game when the penalty count was even

• 6 times the away side has won the game when the penalty count was even

• 27 times the away side won the count and the match

• 38 Times the away side lost the penalty count but won the match

The golden boys and the others

You think all referees are the same? Think again. While there are strong similarities between the way they go about things, there are also lots of differences – and Tony Archer clearly has his favourites.

Just have a look at this:

Referee Games Free to air Golden point Atkins 20 11 (55%) 2 (10%) Cecchin 16 11 (68.75%) 2 (12.5%) Klein 20 10 (50%) 0 Cummins 20 9 (45%) 2 (10%) G Sutton 16 9 (56.25%) 1 (6.25%) Perenara 20 4 (20%) 1 (5%) Badger 18 3 (16.6%) 0 Gee 11 2 (18.2%) 0 Munro 8 0 (0%) 0 Reynolds 3 0 (0%) 0 Total 152 59 (38.8%) 8 (5.25%)

There are three ways that you can tell who Archer’s favourites are:

1. How many first grade games they’ve done;

2. How many rep games they’ve done; and

3. How many times they have been given games that are on free-to-air.

While every game is televised, the free-to-air games get the biggest audiences and it is clear that – in general – Archer has strong feelings about who puts his team’s best feet forward.

Henry Perenara and Gavin Badger are regular first grade selections, however, they rarely get the free-to-air gigs. David Munro, Gavin Reynolds and Adam Gee aren’t automatic selections for the lead referee spot and have just two free-to-air games between them. They are clearly at the bottom of the pecking order.

Then comes those competing to be the Alpha Wolves: Ashley Klein, Gerry Sutton, Ben Cummins, Grant Atkins and Matt Cecchin.

Last year Ben Cummins was on top of the heap. A first grade regular, he did all three Origin games, four Internationals and the NRL grand final in 2016. This season, while he has done 20 First grade games, he has done no internationals or State of Origin. Further, only 45 per cent of his games have been on free-to-air.

These stats suggest Cummins seems to have fallen out of favour with Tony Archer.

Ash Klein is slightly better off. While he too has done no rep matches, he has done 20 first grade games as lead ref and half of them have been on free-to-air.

That leaves us with Archer’s golden three: Grant Atkins, Gerry Sutton and Matt Cecchin.

Atkins just clicked over 200 games as a first grade official and over 100 as referee. One of the youngest of the current crop, he seems to have been earmarked as the next big thing. He hasn’t done any rep matches, but 55 per cent of his 20 matches have featured on free-to-air.

Gerry Sutton is the number two ranked referee. This is delineated by the fact that he is the pocket ref in the big rep games this season. However, he has done all the Origin games, the Test Match (meaning he has actually done 20 games all up), and his 16 NRL games have been free-to-air games 56.25 per cent of the time.

Then there is the main man: Matt Cecchin.

The longest serving of the current mob, he started reffing back in 2001. And he is very good indeed.

In 2016 he didn’t get the Origin gigs but found himself the lead ref for the grand final. Every post has been a winner this season, getting all the top gigs and 68.75 per cent of his NRL games are on free-to-air. There is no doubt he is Archer’s golden boy.

Golden point

It’s probably just a coincidence, but see how virtually all the golden point games have been done by the top referees.

Who awards the most penalties?

Referee Games Total penalties Average penalties Winner won penalty count Winner won penalties % Sin bins Cecchin 16 248 15.5 8 50% 6 Perenara 20 275 13.8 10 50% 6 Atkins 20 267 13.4 12 60% 4 Klein 20 252 12.6 14 70% 4 Munro 8 99 12.4 5 62.50% 2 G Sutton 16 194 12.1 7 43.75% 3 Gee 11 130 11.8 8 72.70% 1 Cummins 20 227 11.4 9 45% 4 Badger 18 198 11 8 44.40% 3 Reynolds 3 31 10.3 1 33.30% 1 Total 152 1921 12.6 82/152 54% 35

Given the great hullabaloo that was made of Cecchin’s magnificent performance in Origin One when only six penalties were awarded, I am very surprised to see that he easily awards the most penalties of any first grade referee.

Further, along with Henry Perenara, he has sin binned the most players in 2017 (six).

Perenara – whom the Sea Eagles fans have placed a bounty on following the penalty count at Panther Park in Round 18 – has awarded the most penalties with 275.

Seven out of the ten first grade referees sit on or below the season game average of 12.6 penalties. Of the regular first grade whistle blowers, Ben Cummins and Gavin Badger award the fewest penalties.

When it comes to the impact of the penalty count on the result, when your side is being reffed by Grant Atkins, David Munro and especially Ash Klein and Adan Gee; win the penalty count you are more likely to win.

The result of the penalty count makes no difference if Perenara or Cecchin are in charge. However, if Gerry Sutton, Gavin Badger or Ben Cummins are in charge, winning the penalty count means you are more likely to lose the game.

The highest penalty counts

Here are the games in 2017 that have had the most penalties awarded in them:

Most penalties in a game Round Referee Home side Away side Total penalties Penalty count Score Sin Bin? Round 7 Cecchin Bulldogs Rabbitohs 22 12-10 24-9 0 Round 3 G Sutton Storm Broncos 20 13-7 14-12 0 Round 3 Atkins Panthers Roosters 19 9-10 12-14 0 Round 8 Atkins Raiders Sea Eagles 19 10-9 18-20 0 Round 3 Perenara Cowboys Sea Eagles 19 10-9 8-30 0 Round 21 Perenara Rabbitohs Raiders 19 10-9 18-32 1

• Note that the Rabbitohs and Sea Eagles feature twice.

• Note that Perenara and Atkins feature twice

• Note that lead referee Matt Cecchin leads the pack, with Gerry Sutton right behind him.

The lowest penalty counts

Here are the games in 2017 that have had the fewest penalties awarded in them:

Least penalties in a game Round Referee Home side Away side Total penalties Penalty count Score Sin Bin? Round 12 Gee Warriors Knights 5 3-2 28-10 0 Round 7 Badger Knights Roosters 6 5-1 6-24 0 Round 4 Cummins Wests Tigers Storm 6 5-1 14-22 0 Round 15 Atkins Eels Dragons 6 1-5 24-10 0

• Note that the Knights feature twice.

• Note that three of the four games feature very lopsided penalty counts.

• Note that there were no sin binnings in these games.

• Note that in all four games, the total score is below the 2017 game average total score of 39.75.

The referees home and away

Referee Games Home side won count Away side won count Even count Home side won match Away side won match Atkins 20 16 (80%) 4 (20%) 0 10 (50%) 10 (50%) Cecchin 16 13 (81.25%) 2 (12.5%) 1 (6.25%) 5 (31.25%) 11 (68.75%) Cummins 20 10 (50%) 9 (45%) 1 (5%) 11 (55%) 9 (45%) Perenara 20 10 (50%) 8 (40%) 2 (10%) 13 (65%) 7 (35%) G Sutton 16 10 (62.5%) 3 (18.75%) 3 (18.75%) 9 (56.25%) 7 (43.75%) Klein 20 8 (40%) 9 (45%) 3 (15%) 14 (70%) 6 (30%) Badger 18 8 (44.4%) 7 (38.9%) 3 (16.7%) 8 (44.4%) 10 (55.6%) Gee 11 7 (63.6%) 3 (27.3%) 1 (9.1%) 6 (54.5%) 5 (45.5%) Munro 8 4 (50%) 4 (50%) 0 4 (50%) 4 (50%) Reynolds 3 1 (33.3%) 2 (66.6%) 0 1 (33.3%) 2 (66.6%) Total 152 87 (57%) 51 (33.6%) 14 (9.2%) 81 (53.3%) 71 (46.7%)

There are lots of stats in this table but three stand out for me in particular.

1. If you are the home team and Matt Cecchin is your ref, you are an 81.25 per cent chance to win the penalty count but 68.75 per cent likely to lose the game. The lesson: if your team is into cynical penalties to defend their line when away from home then Cecchin is the ref you want – or so it seems.

2. If you are the home side you want either Ash Klein or Henry Perenara to be the ref.

3. Atkins, Cummins and Gerry Sutton are the referees most likely to oversee a lopsided penalty count – and not Henry Perenara as the Sea Eagles fans would like us to believe.

First and second half counts, and evening them up

Referee Average penalties Total penalties Total 1st half penalties Average 1st half penalties Total 2nd half penalties Average second half penalties Even ups Perenara 13.75 275 157 7.8 118 5.9 2 Cecchin 15.5 248 121 7.6 127 8 2 Gee 11.8 130 82 7.5 48 4.36 1 Atkins 13.4 267 145 7.25 122 6.1 5 Cummins 11.4 227 139 7 88 4.4 1 Klein 12.6 252 135 6.8 117 5.8 4 G Sutton 12.1 194 106 6.6 88 5.5 4 Munro 12.4 99 52 6.5 47 5.9 2 Reynolds 10.3 31 19 6.4 12 4 0 Badger 11 198 113 6.2 85 4.7 4 Total 12.6 1921 1069 7 852 5.6 25/152 (16.4%)

As you can again see, the referees clearly give away more penalties in the first half than the second. Only Matt Cecchin goes against this rule.

Henry Perenara is the king of the first half penalties, whereas Gavin Badger blows the least in the first stanza.

Matt Cecchin, in spite of having reffed four fewer NRL games this season than Badger, Atkins, Perenara and Klein, has blown more second half penalties in the second half. Ben Cummins is the man most likely to have lost his whistle at half time.

There is a large school of thought that if the penalty count is lopsided at half time that referees deliberately try to even up the count in the second stanza.

I’ve carefully examined the stats and can make a case for 25 of the 152 games to the end of Round 21 falling into this category. That is 16.4 per cent of the games. Grant Atkins reffed five of these games. Klein, Gerry Sutton and Gavin Badger four apiece.

Bear in mind that there is also a school of thought that the more subtle referees keep the counts balanced throughout the games.

The lopsided counts

Here are the most uneven penalty counts so far this season:

Most lopsided penalty counts Round Referee Home side Away Side Penalty Count Final Score Sin bin? Round 18 Perenara Panthers Sea Eagles 12-4 16-8 0 Round 1 Cummins Cowboys Raiders 11-4 20-16 1 Round 6 Atkins Cowboys Wests Tigers 9-3 16-26 0 Round 3 Cummins Sharks Dragons 3-9 10-6 0 Round 16 Cummins Sharks Sea Eagles 9-3 18-35 0 Round 20 Atkins Broncos Bulldogs 9-3 42-12 1 Round 3 G Sutton Storm Broncos 13-7 14-12 0 Round 6 G Sutton Broncos Roosters 8-2 32-8 0 Round 5 Klein Storm Panthers 6-12 28-6 0

• It is clear that Ben Cummins is not concerned about officiating a lopsided penalty count.

• Atkins and Gerry Sutton also feature twice.

• Matt Cecchin does not feature on this list.

Which referees have the biggest scoring games?

Referee Average total game points Total game points Total Home Score Average home score Total Away Score Average away score Munro 49.25 394 192 24 202 25.25 Reynolds 44.33 133 62 20.66 71 23.66 Klein 44.2 884 456 22.8 428 21.4 Gee 41.36 455 232 21.1 233 20.3 Atkins 39.45 789 401 20 388 19.4 Perenara 39.15 783 413 20.65 370 18.5 G Sutton 38 609 299 18.7 310 19.4 Cecchin 37.4 599 291 18.2 308 19.5 Cummins 36.8 735 366 18.3 369 18.5 Badger 36.7 661 303 16.8 358 19.9 Total 39.75 6042 3015 19.8 3027 19.9

• If you want to see a game with lots of points scores then you want Dave Munro with the whistle. His average is ten points over the average.

• Conversely, lead referees Cecchin and Sutton oversee games that feature less than the season average.

• Gavin Badger is the man you want if lower scores are your thing.

• Slightly more points have been scored by the away sides in 2017.

I hope that gives you all a much better insight into the individual and overall performances of the NRL referees.

Next week I’ll look at how each referee has interacted with each team in 2017.

Let me know if there are any refereeing stats you’d like to know and I’ll see if I can dig them up.