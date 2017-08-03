It’s all the refs fault, right? Here are the actual facts

It is a football fan, player and coaches’ sacred right to blame a loss on the referees.
The great thing about it is we can single out individual – or even a collection of – decisions to justify our appropriation of ultimate blame.
I’ve been guilty of this exact thing myself.
Of course, we all strongly suspect that the refs are biased towards the home side and that they do things like even up the penalty counts.
Rather than looking at the individual occurrences that have caused outrage, I decided to crunch the numbers to see if these things are substantiated, as well as to examine the performances of the lead referees themselves.
So here are the statistics for the first grade lead referees for NRL season 2017.
The refs are blowing more penalties than ever!
No, no they aren’t. There has actually been a decline. Have a look at this.
|2017
|2016
|2015
|2014
|Total matches
|152
|201
|201
|201
|Total penalties
|1921
|2718
|2610
|2585
|Season Avg
|12.6
|13.5
|13
|12.9
There is a rough pattern to how many penalties are awarded in a match.
|Total penalties in match
|Times occurred
|Home side won
|Away side won
|22
|1
|1
|0
|20
|1
|1
|0
|19
|4
|0
|4
|18
|10
|5
|5
|17
|6
|4
|2
|16
|8
|4
|4
|15
|16
|10
|6
|14
|15
|11
|4
|13
|14
|10
|4
|12
|15
|6
|9
|11
|13
|3
|10
|10
|17
|11
|6
|9
|17
|8
|9
|8
|4
|3
|1
|7
|6
|4
|2
|6
|3
|1
|2
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Total
|152
|81
|71
70.4 per cent of all Rugby League games this year have featured between nine and 15 penalties.
If the count has been 13-15 the home side is more likely to have won. If the count is 9-12 the away side is more likely to have won.
The home team gets more penalties
Yes. Yes they do. Here is the proof.
|Total
|%
|Total home team penalties
|1021
|53.10%
|Total away team penalties
|900
|46.90%
|First half penalties
|1069
|55.60%
|Second half penalties
|852
|44.40%
|First half penalties home
|562
|55%
|Second half penalties home
|459
|45%
|First half penalties away
|507
|56.30%
|Second half penalties Away
|393
|43.70%
Further, this applies to both halves of the game fairly uniformly.
What is interesting to note is that distinctly more penalties are awarded in first halves of games than the second. A bit of whistle swallowing perhaps? Makes it a better risk to play offside in those dying moments when a field goal is on methinks…
The home side wins more games
There is a bit to this it seems. Whether it is the home crowd getting on the back of the refs or behind their own players, or a mixture of both – it is clear that the home side wins more games:
• The home side has won 81 games
• The away side has won 71 games
Home ground bias
This seems to be an even clearer trend when it comes to penalty counts:
• 87 times home side won penalty count (57.23%)
• 14 times count was even (9.21%)
• 51 times away side won penalty count (33.56%)
Winning the penalty count = winning the game?
|Won Penalty Count and won match
|76 games
|50%
|Even penalty count
|14 games
|9.20%
|Lost Penalty Count and won match
|62 games
|40.80%
So, no more than half the time has winning the penalty count aligned with winning the game. So while penalties can be momentum killers and have big effects on games, it seems that the home ground advantage is a bigger factor overall.
Here is the home-and-away breakdown of those stats:
• 49 times the home side won the count and the game
• 23 times the home side lost the penalty count but won the game
• 8 times the home side has won the game when the penalty count was even
• 6 times the away side has won the game when the penalty count was even
• 27 times the away side won the count and the match
• 38 Times the away side lost the penalty count but won the match
The golden boys and the others
You think all referees are the same? Think again. While there are strong similarities between the way they go about things, there are also lots of differences – and Tony Archer clearly has his favourites.
Just have a look at this:
|Referee
|Games
|Free to air
|Golden point
|Atkins
|20
|11 (55%)
|2 (10%)
|Cecchin
|16
|11 (68.75%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Klein
|20
|10 (50%)
|0
|Cummins
|20
|9 (45%)
|2 (10%)
|G Sutton
|16
|9 (56.25%)
|1 (6.25%)
|Perenara
|20
|4 (20%)
|1 (5%)
|Badger
|18
|3 (16.6%)
|0
|Gee
|11
|2 (18.2%)
|0
|Munro
|8
|0 (0%)
|0
|Reynolds
|3
|0 (0%)
|0
|Total
|152
|59 (38.8%)
|8 (5.25%)
There are three ways that you can tell who Archer’s favourites are:
1. How many first grade games they’ve done;
2. How many rep games they’ve done; and
3. How many times they have been given games that are on free-to-air.
While every game is televised, the free-to-air games get the biggest audiences and it is clear that – in general – Archer has strong feelings about who puts his team’s best feet forward.
Henry Perenara and Gavin Badger are regular first grade selections, however, they rarely get the free-to-air gigs. David Munro, Gavin Reynolds and Adam Gee aren’t automatic selections for the lead referee spot and have just two free-to-air games between them. They are clearly at the bottom of the pecking order.
Then comes those competing to be the Alpha Wolves: Ashley Klein, Gerry Sutton, Ben Cummins, Grant Atkins and Matt Cecchin.
Last year Ben Cummins was on top of the heap. A first grade regular, he did all three Origin games, four Internationals and the NRL grand final in 2016. This season, while he has done 20 First grade games, he has done no internationals or State of Origin. Further, only 45 per cent of his games have been on free-to-air.
These stats suggest Cummins seems to have fallen out of favour with Tony Archer.
Ash Klein is slightly better off. While he too has done no rep matches, he has done 20 first grade games as lead ref and half of them have been on free-to-air.
That leaves us with Archer’s golden three: Grant Atkins, Gerry Sutton and Matt Cecchin.
Atkins just clicked over 200 games as a first grade official and over 100 as referee. One of the youngest of the current crop, he seems to have been earmarked as the next big thing. He hasn’t done any rep matches, but 55 per cent of his 20 matches have featured on free-to-air.
Gerry Sutton is the number two ranked referee. This is delineated by the fact that he is the pocket ref in the big rep games this season. However, he has done all the Origin games, the Test Match (meaning he has actually done 20 games all up), and his 16 NRL games have been free-to-air games 56.25 per cent of the time.
Then there is the main man: Matt Cecchin.
The longest serving of the current mob, he started reffing back in 2001. And he is very good indeed.
In 2016 he didn’t get the Origin gigs but found himself the lead ref for the grand final. Every post has been a winner this season, getting all the top gigs and 68.75 per cent of his NRL games are on free-to-air. There is no doubt he is Archer’s golden boy.
Golden point
It’s probably just a coincidence, but see how virtually all the golden point games have been done by the top referees.
Who awards the most penalties?
|Referee
|Games
|Total penalties
|Average penalties
|Winner won penalty count
|Winner won penalties %
|Sin bins
|Cecchin
|16
|248
|15.5
|8
|50%
|6
|Perenara
|20
|275
|13.8
|10
|50%
|6
|Atkins
|20
|267
|13.4
|12
|60%
|4
|Klein
|20
|252
|12.6
|14
|70%
|4
|Munro
|8
|99
|12.4
|5
|62.50%
|2
|G Sutton
|16
|194
|12.1
|7
|43.75%
|3
|Gee
|11
|130
|11.8
|8
|72.70%
|1
|Cummins
|20
|227
|11.4
|9
|45%
|4
|Badger
|18
|198
|11
|8
|44.40%
|3
|Reynolds
|3
|31
|10.3
|1
|33.30%
|1
|Total
|152
|1921
|12.6
|82/152
|54%
|35
Given the great hullabaloo that was made of Cecchin’s magnificent performance in Origin One when only six penalties were awarded, I am very surprised to see that he easily awards the most penalties of any first grade referee.
Further, along with Henry Perenara, he has sin binned the most players in 2017 (six).
Perenara – whom the Sea Eagles fans have placed a bounty on following the penalty count at Panther Park in Round 18 – has awarded the most penalties with 275.
Seven out of the ten first grade referees sit on or below the season game average of 12.6 penalties. Of the regular first grade whistle blowers, Ben Cummins and Gavin Badger award the fewest penalties.
When it comes to the impact of the penalty count on the result, when your side is being reffed by Grant Atkins, David Munro and especially Ash Klein and Adan Gee; win the penalty count you are more likely to win.
The result of the penalty count makes no difference if Perenara or Cecchin are in charge. However, if Gerry Sutton, Gavin Badger or Ben Cummins are in charge, winning the penalty count means you are more likely to lose the game.
The highest penalty counts
Here are the games in 2017 that have had the most penalties awarded in them:
|Most penalties in a game
|Round
|Referee
|Home side
|Away side
|Total penalties
|Penalty count
|Score
|Sin Bin?
|Round 7
|Cecchin
|Bulldogs
|Rabbitohs
|22
|12-10
|24-9
|0
|Round 3
|G Sutton
|Storm
|Broncos
|20
|13-7
|14-12
|0
|Round 3
|Atkins
|Panthers
|Roosters
|19
|9-10
|12-14
|0
|Round 8
|Atkins
|Raiders
|Sea Eagles
|19
|10-9
|18-20
|0
|Round 3
|Perenara
|Cowboys
|Sea Eagles
|19
|10-9
|8-30
|0
|Round 21
|Perenara
|Rabbitohs
|Raiders
|19
|10-9
|18-32
|1
• Note that the Rabbitohs and Sea Eagles feature twice.
• Note that Perenara and Atkins feature twice
• Note that lead referee Matt Cecchin leads the pack, with Gerry Sutton right behind him.
The lowest penalty counts
Here are the games in 2017 that have had the fewest penalties awarded in them:
|Least penalties in a game
|Round
|Referee
|Home side
|Away side
|Total penalties
|Penalty count
|Score
|Sin Bin?
|Round 12
|Gee
|Warriors
|Knights
|5
|3-2
|28-10
|0
|Round 7
|Badger
|Knights
|Roosters
|6
|5-1
|6-24
|0
|Round 4
|Cummins
|Wests Tigers
|Storm
|6
|5-1
|14-22
|0
|Round 15
|Atkins
|Eels
|Dragons
|6
|1-5
|24-10
|0
• Note that the Knights feature twice.
• Note that three of the four games feature very lopsided penalty counts.
• Note that there were no sin binnings in these games.
• Note that in all four games, the total score is below the 2017 game average total score of 39.75.
The referees home and away
|Referee
|Games
|Home side won count
|Away side won count
|Even count
|Home side won match
|Away side won match
|Atkins
|20
|16 (80%)
|4 (20%)
|0
|10 (50%)
|10 (50%)
|Cecchin
|16
|13 (81.25%)
|2 (12.5%)
|1 (6.25%)
|5 (31.25%)
|11 (68.75%)
|Cummins
|20
|10 (50%)
|9 (45%)
|1 (5%)
|11 (55%)
|9 (45%)
|Perenara
|20
|10 (50%)
|8 (40%)
|2 (10%)
|13 (65%)
|7 (35%)
|G Sutton
|16
|10 (62.5%)
|3 (18.75%)
|3 (18.75%)
|9 (56.25%)
|7 (43.75%)
|Klein
|20
|8 (40%)
|9 (45%)
|3 (15%)
|14 (70%)
|6 (30%)
|Badger
|18
|8 (44.4%)
|7 (38.9%)
|3 (16.7%)
|8 (44.4%)
|10 (55.6%)
|Gee
|11
|7 (63.6%)
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (9.1%)
|6 (54.5%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Munro
|8
|4 (50%)
|4 (50%)
|0
|4 (50%)
|4 (50%)
|Reynolds
|3
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (66.6%)
|0
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (66.6%)
|Total
|152
|87 (57%)
|51 (33.6%)
|14 (9.2%)
|81 (53.3%)
|71 (46.7%)
There are lots of stats in this table but three stand out for me in particular.
1. If you are the home team and Matt Cecchin is your ref, you are an 81.25 per cent chance to win the penalty count but 68.75 per cent likely to lose the game. The lesson: if your team is into cynical penalties to defend their line when away from home then Cecchin is the ref you want – or so it seems.
2. If you are the home side you want either Ash Klein or Henry Perenara to be the ref.
3. Atkins, Cummins and Gerry Sutton are the referees most likely to oversee a lopsided penalty count – and not Henry Perenara as the Sea Eagles fans would like us to believe.
First and second half counts, and evening them up
|Referee
|Average penalties
|Total penalties
|Total 1st half penalties
|Average 1st half penalties
|Total 2nd half penalties
|Average second half penalties
|Even ups
|Perenara
|13.75
|275
|157
|7.8
|118
|5.9
|2
|Cecchin
|15.5
|248
|121
|7.6
|127
|8
|2
|Gee
|11.8
|130
|82
|7.5
|48
|4.36
|1
|Atkins
|13.4
|267
|145
|7.25
|122
|6.1
|5
|Cummins
|11.4
|227
|139
|7
|88
|4.4
|1
|Klein
|12.6
|252
|135
|6.8
|117
|5.8
|4
|G Sutton
|12.1
|194
|106
|6.6
|88
|5.5
|4
|Munro
|12.4
|99
|52
|6.5
|47
|5.9
|2
|Reynolds
|10.3
|31
|19
|6.4
|12
|4
|0
|Badger
|11
|198
|113
|6.2
|85
|4.7
|4
|Total
|12.6
|1921
|1069
|7
|852
|5.6
|25/152 (16.4%)
As you can again see, the referees clearly give away more penalties in the first half than the second. Only Matt Cecchin goes against this rule.
Henry Perenara is the king of the first half penalties, whereas Gavin Badger blows the least in the first stanza.
Matt Cecchin, in spite of having reffed four fewer NRL games this season than Badger, Atkins, Perenara and Klein, has blown more second half penalties in the second half. Ben Cummins is the man most likely to have lost his whistle at half time.
There is a large school of thought that if the penalty count is lopsided at half time that referees deliberately try to even up the count in the second stanza.
I’ve carefully examined the stats and can make a case for 25 of the 152 games to the end of Round 21 falling into this category. That is 16.4 per cent of the games. Grant Atkins reffed five of these games. Klein, Gerry Sutton and Gavin Badger four apiece.
Bear in mind that there is also a school of thought that the more subtle referees keep the counts balanced throughout the games.
The lopsided counts
Here are the most uneven penalty counts so far this season:
|Most lopsided penalty counts
|Round
|Referee
|Home side
|Away Side
|Penalty Count
|Final Score
|Sin bin?
|Round 18
|Perenara
|Panthers
|Sea Eagles
|12-4
|16-8
|0
|Round 1
|Cummins
|Cowboys
|Raiders
|11-4
|20-16
|1
|Round 6
|Atkins
|Cowboys
|Wests Tigers
|9-3
|16-26
|0
|Round 3
|Cummins
|Sharks
|Dragons
|3-9
|10-6
|0
|Round 16
|Cummins
|Sharks
|Sea Eagles
|9-3
|18-35
|0
|Round 20
|Atkins
|Broncos
|Bulldogs
|9-3
|42-12
|1
|Round 3
|G Sutton
|Storm
|Broncos
|13-7
|14-12
|0
|Round 6
|G Sutton
|Broncos
|Roosters
|8-2
|32-8
|0
|Round 5
|Klein
|Storm
|Panthers
|6-12
|28-6
|0
• It is clear that Ben Cummins is not concerned about officiating a lopsided penalty count.
• Atkins and Gerry Sutton also feature twice.
• Matt Cecchin does not feature on this list.
Which referees have the biggest scoring games?
|Referee
|Average total game points
|Total game points
|Total Home Score
|Average home score
|Total Away Score
|Average away score
|Munro
|49.25
|394
|192
|24
|202
|25.25
|Reynolds
|44.33
|133
|62
|20.66
|71
|23.66
|Klein
|44.2
|884
|456
|22.8
|428
|21.4
|Gee
|41.36
|455
|232
|21.1
|233
|20.3
|Atkins
|39.45
|789
|401
|20
|388
|19.4
|Perenara
|39.15
|783
|413
|20.65
|370
|18.5
|G Sutton
|38
|609
|299
|18.7
|310
|19.4
|Cecchin
|37.4
|599
|291
|18.2
|308
|19.5
|Cummins
|36.8
|735
|366
|18.3
|369
|18.5
|Badger
|36.7
|661
|303
|16.8
|358
|19.9
|Total
|39.75
|6042
|3015
|19.8
|3027
|19.9
• If you want to see a game with lots of points scores then you want Dave Munro with the whistle. His average is ten points over the average.
• Conversely, lead referees Cecchin and Sutton oversee games that feature less than the season average.
• Gavin Badger is the man you want if lower scores are your thing.
• Slightly more points have been scored by the away sides in 2017.
I hope that gives you all a much better insight into the individual and overall performances of the NRL referees.
Next week I’ll look at how each referee has interacted with each team in 2017.
Let me know if there are any refereeing stats you’d like to know and I’ll see if I can dig them up.