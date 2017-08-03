The Roar’s AFL expert tips and predictions: Round 20

A Geelong and Sydney Friday night match-up is one that has looked appealing for a while, but some of the bite has gone out of it now that Patrick Dangerfield won’t be playing.

Really, the Swans should consider themselves lucky. After dropping a match they should win against Hawthorn last week, they now have a golden opportunity to score a win against a top-two side.

They’ve generally been able to beat Geelong most times in the past anyway, so expect them to get the win here.

The Giants have done much lately to suggest they’re any better than Melbourne, who would want to bounce back for last week’s disappointing loss. Melbourne is my tip here.

The rest of Saturday’s matches probably won’t have a huge impact on the season – Essendon, the Bulldogs, Collingwood and Fremantle are my tips, though the latter two are close calls.

St Kilda at home should be capable of knocking over West Coast, but the match could certainly go either way.

For the first time in a year, Hawthorn have that hard-to-kill aura about them again. I’m not sure Richmond can overcome that. Tipping the Hawks.

Neither of the Adelaide sides performed well last week and whoever wins the second Showdown of the year will have a major feather in their cap. I’m tipping the Crows can make it two for two.

If we’re looking for a lock of the week, I’d have to say Essendon to get the job done against Carlton.

Maddy Friend

Sydney, Melbourne, Essendon, Bulldogs, Collingwood, Fremantle, West Coast, Hawthorn, Port Adelaide

Home ground advantage could be a big factor for Geelong on Friday night, but no Dangerfield, and the fact that Sydney have a good recent record against the Cats, leads me to tip the Swans.

In Saturday’s games, Jeremy Cameron’s injury should help Melbourne over the line in Canberra, will Essendon should defeat Carlton in a canter and the Dogs will get a nice percentage booster against Brisbane.

North Melbourne and Collingwood could really go either way, but Collingwood is playing slightly better footy at the moment, and will want to rebound from last week’s disappointing finish.

The Dockers and Suns are both struggling, and with Gold Coast’s injury woes continuing, I’m tipping the Dockers at home.

West Coast don’t travel well, but the Saints are looking tired, and after making some much needed personnel changes last week, the Eagles should get the win.

Richmond versus Hawthorn should be a cracking game, and I’m tipping Hawks to get up in a close one. The Showdown should be a fantastic match also, Port come into this in good form and energised and should get the job done.

Cameron Rose

Sydney, Melbourne, Essendon, Bulldogs, Collingwood, Fremantle, St Kilda, Richmond, Adelaide

Sydney have won four of their last five against Geelong, and now get the luxury of playing them minus one Patrick Dangerfield. But will they have Josh Kennedy and Jake Lloyd? The game being played at Kardinia Park should swing the game towards the Cats, but I think the Swans will bounce back from a flat performance last week when they had too many players down.

GWS only just got the job done against Freo last week, and Melbourne put in a shocking last quarter. Backing the Dees to bounce back in this topsy-turvy season. Essendon should munch Carlton, and the Dogs will handle Brisbane.

Feel free to make other plans on Saturday night, as two Who Cares Cups will be played. Collingwood to get a win over North in the one, and Fremantle to be too strong at home for the Suns in the other.

Sunday, on the other hand, is enormous. The Saints will still be smarting from throwing away their season against Port in the final minute last week, and can take out their anger with a win over the Eagles. Richmond can put an end to the Hawthorn resurgence, while Adelaide can take out the Showdown.

Round 20 Josh Elliott Maddy Friend Tim Lane Cam Rose The Crowd GEE vs SYD SYD SYD SYD SYD ? GWS vs MEL MEL MEL MEL MEL ? ESS vs CAR ESS ESS ESS ESS ? BRI vs WB WB WB WB WB ? NM vs COL COL COL COL COL ? FRE vs GCS FRE FRE FRE FRE ? STK vs WCE STK WCE STK STK ? RIC vs HAW HAW HAW HAW RIC ? ADE vs POR ADE POR ADE ADE ? Last week 6 5 7 5 5 Total 89 91 99 99 94