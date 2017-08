Round 20 AFL Teams: All the ins and outs for every club

By Josh Elliott , 3 Aug 2017 Josh Elliott is a Roar Editor

The teams for Round 18 of the 2017 AFL season have been released – check out all the ins and outs for your club below.

Geelong Cats vs Sydney Swans

7:50pm Friday August 4, Simonds Stadium

Geelong Cats

IN: Zach Guthrie, Sam Simpson

OUT: Patrick Dangerfield (Suspension), Nakia Cockatoo (Hamstring)

Sydney Swans

IN: Jake Lloyd, Kurt Tippett, Sam Reid, Gary Rohan

OUT: Jordan Foote (Omitted), Josh P. Kennedy (Hamstring), Daniel Robinson (Omitted), Sam Naismith (Abdominal strain)

GWS Giants vs Melbourne Demons

1:45pm Saturday August 5, UNSW Canberra Oval

GWS Giants

IN: Steve Johnson, Shane Mumford, Jacob Hopper, Brett Deledio

OUT: Jeremy Cameron (Hamstring), Dawson Simpson (Omitted), Harry Perryman (Omitted), Will Setterfield (Concussion)

NEW: Brett Deledio

Melbourne Demons

IN: Bernie Vince, Cameron Pedersen, Nathan Jones, Corey Maynard

OUT: Mitch Hannan (Rested), Jack Trengove (Omitted), Jay Kennedy-Harris (Omitted), Jesse Hogan (Shoulder)

NEW: Corey Maynard

Essendon Bombers vs Carlton Blues

2:10pm Saturday August 5, MCG

Essendon Bombers

IN: Josh Green, Patrick Ambrose, Ben Howlett

OUT: James Kelly (Rested), Jayden Laverde (Omitted), Andrew McGrath (Rested)

Carlton Blues

IN: Dennis Armfield, Blaine Boekhorst, Jarrod Pickett, Billie Smedts

OUT: Harry McKay (Toe), Simon White (Knee), David Cuningham (Ankle), Tom Williamson (Illness)

Brisbane Lions vs Western Bulldogs

4:35pm Saturday August 5, Gabba

Brisbane Lions

IN: Daniel McStay, Jarrod Berry, Dayne Zorko, Hugh McCluggage, Eric Hipwood

OUT: Michael Close (Omitted), Sam Mayes (Foot), Jarrad Jansen (Omitted), Sam Skinner (Omitted), Ben Keays (Omitted)

Western Bulldogs

IN: Jack Redpath, Clay Smith

OUT: Robert Murphy (travelling emergency), Tory Dickson (Quad)

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs Collingwood Magpies

7:25pm Saturday August 5, Etihad Stadium

North Melbourne Kangaroos

IN: Todd Goldstein, Nick Larkey

OUT: Majak Daw (Foot), Jarrad Waite (Calf)

Collingwood Magpies

No Change

Fremantle Dockers vs Gold Coast Suns

7:40pm Saturday August 5, Domain Stadium

Fremantle Dockers

IN: Jonathon Griffin, Danyle Pearce

OUT: Connor Blakely (Shoulder), Sean Darcy (Managed)

Gold Coast Suns

IN: Steven May, Trent McKenzie, Gary Ablett, Josh Schoenfeld, Daniel Currie, Mitch Hallahan

OUT: Jarrod Witts (Shoulder), Brayden Fiorini (Hamstring), Jesse Lonergan (Omitted), Michael Rischitelli (Managed), Callum Ah Chee (Shoulder), Ben Ainsworth (Knee)

St Kilda Saints vs West Coast Eagles

1:10pm Sunday August 6, Etihad Stadium

St Kilda Saints

IN: Nick Riewoldt, Tom Hickey, Koby Stevens, Nathan Wright

OUT: Jack Lonie (Omitted)

(three to be omitted)

West Coast Eagles

IN: Chris Masten, Matt Priddis, Nathan Vardy, Josh Hill

OUT: Tom Barrass (Groin)

(three to be omitted)

Richmond Tigers vs Hawthorn Hawks

3:20pm Sunday August 6, MCG

Richmond Tigers

IN: Dion Prestia, Ben Lennon, Jack Graham

OUT: None

NEW: Jack Graham

(three to be omitted)

Hawthorn Hawks

IN: Paul Puopolo, Teia Miles, Kurt Heatherley, Ty Vickery

OUT: Luke Hodge (Suspension)

(three to be omitted)

Adelaide Crows vs Port Adelaide Power

4:40pm Sunday August 6, Adelaide Oval

Adelaide Crows

IN: Brad Crouch, Jake Lever, Eddie Betts

OUT: None

(three to be omitted)

Port Adelaide Power

IN: Angus Monfries, Aidyn Johnson, Brendon Ah Chee, Dan Houston

OUT: Matthew Broadbent (Ankle)

(three to be omitted)

All times are AEST.