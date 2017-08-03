What are your team’s chances of making the eight?

We take a look at how your team sits on the ladder and their hopes in the remaining five rounds before the finals.

1st: Melbourne Storm (34 points)

Last five games: Cowboys(A), Roosters(H), Knights (A), Rabbitohs (H), Raiders (H)

Currently, with 34 points after 21 rounds, Melbourne are battling for the minor premiership as their top eight and top four spots are almost guaranteed. The next two games are key to them winning the minor premiership.

2nd: Sydney Roosters (32 points)

Last five games: Sea Eagles (A), Storm (A), Tigers (H), Sharks (A), Titans (H)

Three straight wins for the Roosters sees them on 32 points and one win behind the Storm in the battle for the minor premiership, although three of their last five games are against teams capable of finishing in the top four.

It is hard to see them winning the minor premiership if they don’t win their next two as their points differential is 77 points worse than the first-placed Storm.

3rd: Cronulla Sharks (30 points)

Last five games: Raiders (H), Broncos (A), Cowboys (A), Roosters (H), Knights (A)

Sitting in third on 30 points are the Sharks, who are without James Maloney for the next two weeks due to a hand injury. They are in with a tough run of fixtures, however, and will have a fight on their hands to secure a top four place with three teams all on their tail only one win back.

A positive for them is they do have a better for and against than their trailing opposition.

4th: Brisbane Broncos (28 points)

Last five games: Titans (A), Sharks (H), Dragons (H), Eels (H), Cowboys (A)

A very interesting position for the Broncos, who are in fourth only on points difference.

They do have a few difficult fixtures ahead and now will have to be without hooker Andrew McCullough for the year. A team who really will need to play well in their last five but have plenty of star power to deliver.

5th: North Queensland Cowboys (28 points)

Last five games: Storm (H), Panthers (A), Sharks (H), Tigers (A), Broncos (H)

The loss of Thurston is huge for this team, but they had won four in a row before falling by six points last round to the Roosters.

A team accustomed to finals in recent years, they are without their two veterans in Thurston and Matt Scott but still have plenty of ability. Paul Green is also a fantastic coach who is tactically brilliant.

Even without their leaders, they are a force going into finals and a real top four chance. In saying that I personally don’t see them making the eight as they will struggle in their next three games.

6th Parramatta Eels (28 points)

Last five games: Bulldogs (A), Knights (H), Titans (H), Broncos (A), Rabbitohs (H)

A team who are generally known to be inconsistent but have won their last five making them not just likely to finish in the eight but a real chance for the top four.

They were extremely poor against the Tigers, before causing an upset against the Broncos, dominating the game after the opening ten minutes.

They are a real outside chance for the top four if they can keep performing.

Their big worry is Clint Gutherson, who has been excellent for them all year, is out for the season.

Their last five games though are far from difficult and they should make a real late season push for the top four although their negative points difference though could hurt them.

7th: Manly Sea Eagles (26 points)

Last five games: Roosters (H), Tigers (A), Bulldogs (A),Warriors (A), Panthers (H)

Manly are a team that show glimpses of real ability, but have turned in a couple of very poor performances and are now a chance of falling out of the top eight.

The fixtures coming up may not look hard, but they may struggle more than some think. There is a real chance of their top eight finish coming down to their final round game against the Panthers

8th: St George-Illawarra Dragons (24 points)

Last five games: Rabbitohs (H), Titans (H), Broncos (A), Panthers (A), Bulldogs (H)

Definitely far from the hardest run home, but they put in an average display last start losing to the Knights.

Although many suggest they were unlucky not to win that game – with some calls not going their way – they definitely weren’t at their best.

Going back the game before, they tore apart a Manly side which showed they should be taken very seriously.

The main concern should be their defense, which has been leaky lately, but they do have the forwards to tighten it up and make their presence felt.

9th: Penrith Panthers (24 points)

Last five games: Tigers (H), Cowboys (H), Raiders (A), Dragons (H), Sea Eagles (A)

Regardless of their finishing spot, many Penrith supporters will be disappointed after being one of the favourites to win the competition.

They do have their days, but have been relatively inconsistent all season. They are a definite borderline top eight contender who finish the season playing all three teams around them in the battle for top eight in the Raiders, Dragons and Panthers.

The results in those games will shape whether they make the eight or not.

10th: Canberra Raiders (20 points)

Last five games: Sharks (A), Warriors (A), Panthers (H), Knights (H), Storm (A)

Mathematically they can make the top eight, but will likely have to win all five of their remaining games in order to do so. Is that possible?

This is a team who do have talent in abundance and have been fairly good in their last three. If they can win their next two they are a big chance.

I also wouldn’t rule out beating the Storm in the final game, who may be conservative if they have already wrapped up the minor premiership.

11th: New Zealand Warriors (18 points)

Last five games: Knights (A), Raiders (H), Rabbitohs (A), Sea Eagles (H), Tigers (A)

They can technically still make the finals, but must win all their remaining games and by a big margin as they currently have a -64 points difference.

They will need a lot of luck and results to go their way.

In reality, they will fail to make finals yet again. The Warriors need to consider their club culture, as they have failed to play finals since 2011 despite having a roster that, on paper, is very capable year in year out.

12th: Gold Coast Titans (18 points)

Last five games: Broncos (H), Dragons (A), Eels (A), Bulldogs (H),Roosters (A)

Their top eight hopes are done after last week’s poor display against the Tigers. It is time to look towards next year as they will likely finish closer to last than to the top eight by the end of the year.

13th Canterbury Bulldogs (18 points)

Last five games: Eels (H), Rabbitohs (A), Sea Eagles (H), Titans (A), Dragons (A)

They have been bitterly disappointing and will likely struggle in their remaining games.

Three of their last five games are away and they boast only a single win away from home this year – which was against the Knights.

With a record like that, it is no wonder they are down the bottom of the table.

In reality, Des Hasler has to get the sack and I don’t know if another squad overhaul is the way for the club to go.

Foran and Woods will provide hope for next year, but there is a lot of work to do. The Bulldogs are also the only team in the competition without a first team squad member injured.

14th: South Sydney Rabbitohs (16 points)

Last five games: Dragons (A), Bulldogs (H), Warriors (H), Storm (A), Eels (A)

They may win a few of their last five, but it’s down to planning for next year.

They have just lacked consistency and a solid completion rate all year, with too many mistakes and errors costing them on repeat occasions.

While Greg Inglis has been missing for most of the year, the remainder of the squad have failed to fire and they will need to work very hard in the offseason to compete for the top eight next year.

15th: Wests Tigers (14 points)

Last five games: Panthers (A), Sea Eagles (H), Roosters (A), Cowboys (H), Warriors (H)

The Tigers have had such a hard year in the media.

After looking to move on from the Robbie Farah saga of last year, this year has been marred by three star players all leaving, one already and two at the end of the season.

I can only imagine what that does to your team spirit knowing you are playing with club leaders who do not want to be at the club.

Considering they have done what is expected – despite not getting the results – they have played relatively well since Origin.

They have been busy in the market for next year and I can see this club really improving next year.

16th: Newcastle Knights (10 points)

Last five games: Warriors (H), Eels (A), Storm (H), Raiders (A), Sharks (H)

Like many thought at the start of the year, the Knights will finish with the wooden spoon.

They have only managed three wins from 19 games but things are looking up.

They have been more competitive this year and have proved that there is great spirit in the team. Nathan Brown has done a good job and with Kalyn Ponga, Connor Watson and many others coming next year, they can look to improve even further.

My predicted table at the end of Round 26 reads as follows.

Position Team Points 1st Melbourne Storm 44 2nd Sydney Roosters 38 3rd Brisbane Broncos 36 4th Cronulla Sharks 36 5th Parramatta Eels 36 6th St George-Illawarra Dragons 32 7th North Queensland Cowboys 32 8th Manly Sea Eagles 32 — 9th Canberra Raiders 28 10th Penrith Panthers 28 11th New Zealand Warriors 22 12th Canterbury Bulldogs 22 13th South Sydney Rabbitohs 18 14th Gold Coast Titans 18 15th Wests Tigers 16 16th Newcastle Knights 10

Who have you got to finish in the 8?