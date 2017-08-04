2004 top ten AFL draft reorder

It’s been 13 years since the 2004 AFL draft. Here’s how it should have looked, with the benefit of hindsight.

Pick 1 – Lance Franklin – Richmond (Originally Brett Deledio)

‘Running down towards the 50! Can he do it again?’ are the words Dennis Cometti spoke when Buddy got Goal of the Year in 2010. That goal reflects his career very well.

He was originally drafted with pick five, playing 265 games to date – 182 for Hawthorn and 83 for Sydney – and kicking 838 goals to date – 580 for Hawthorn and 258 for Sydney. He is a two-time premiership player, three-time Coleman Medallist, six-time All-Australian, one-time club best and fairest, nine-time club leading goalkicker, and a two-time Goal of the Year winner.

Pick 2 – Jarryd Roughead – Hawthorn (Originally Jarryd Roughead)

The Hawks skipper has had a fantastic career so far. He was originally selected with pick two, playing 249 games and kicking 518 goals to date. He is a four-time premiership player, two-time All-Australian, one-time Coleman Medallist, two-time club leading goalkicker, an Australian representative in the 2015 International Rules Series, and the current Hawthorn Football Club captain.

Pick 3 – Eddie Betts – Western Bulldogs (Originally Ryan Griffen)

Betts has provided genuine excitement at the footy and reason for wanting to go to see the Blues and Crows play over the last 13 years.

He was originally taken with pick three in the pre-season draft, playing 270 games to date – 184 for Carlton and 86 for Adelaide – and kicking 520 goals to date – 290 for Carlton and 230 for Adelaide. He is a five-time club leading goalkicker, two-time All-Australian, and three-time Goal of the Year winner – in 2006, 2015, and 2016.

Pick 4 – Mark LeCras – Richmond (Originally Richard Tambling)

LeCras has been an electrifying small forward for the Eagles over the last 13 years. He was originally drafted with pick 37, playing 192 games and kicking 402 goals to date. He is a two-time club leading goalkicker and a one-time All-Australian.

Pick 5 – Jordan Lewis – Hawthorn (Originally Lance Franklin)

Lewis has been a fantastic leader for the Hawks and Demons over the last 13 years.

He was originally selected with pick seven, playing 279 games to date – 264 for Hawthorn and 15 for Melbourne – and kicking 150 goals to date – 145 for Hawthorn and five for Melbourne. He is a four-time premiership player, one-time All-Australian, and one-time club best and fairest.

Pick 6 – Josh Gibson – Western Bulldogs (Originally Tom Williams)

Gibson has been a fantastic stalwart in defense for the Roos and Hawks over the last 13 years.

He was originally taken with pick seven in the rookie draft, playing 225 games to date – 65 for North Melbourne and 160 for Hawthorn – and kicking five goals to date – two for North Melbourne and three for Hawthorn. He is a three-time premiership player, two-time club best and fairest, and one-time All-Australian.

Pick 7 – Brett Deledio – Hawthorn (Originally Jordan Lewis)

Deledio has been a fantastic player for the Tigers over the last 13 years, and is set to make his debut for GWS this weekend against Melbourne.

He was originally drafted with pick one, playing 243 games and kicking 182 goals to date for Richmond. He is a two-time All-Australian, two-time Ian Stewart Medallist, one-time Yiooken Award winner, and two-time club best and fairest.

Pick 8 – Travis Cloke – Adelaide (Originally John Meeson)

Cloke has been a great forward over the last 13 years for the Pies and the Dogs.

He was originally selected with pick 39 under the father-son rule, playing 253 games to date – 246 for Collingwood and seven for the Western Bulldogs – and kicking 448 goals to date – 441 for Collingwood and seven for the Western Bulldogs. He is a one-time premiership player, four-time club leading goalkicker, and two-time All-Australian.

Pick 9 – Ryan Griffen – Carlton (Originally Jordan Russell)

Griffen has been a quality midfielder for the Dogs and the Giants over the last 13 years.

He was originally taken with pick three, playing 241 games to date – 202 for the Western Bulldogs and 39 for GWS – and kicking 146 goals to date – 130 for the Western Bulldogs and 16 for GWS. He is a one-time Bob Rose-Charlie Sutton Medallist, two-time club best and fairest, one-time All-Australian, and the Western Bulldogs captain for one year.

Pick 10 – Dale Morris – Collingwood (Originally Chris Egan)

Morris has been a strong defender for the Dogs over the last 13 years, playing 238 games and kicking three goals after being drafted with pick 19 in the rookie draft. He is a one-time premiership player and one-time All-Australian.