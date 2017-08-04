Beale back, vice-captains named in Wallabies’ 34-man Bledisloe squad

Michael Cheika has picked his 34-man squad for the upcoming Bledisloe Cup Tests, including some new vice captains, potential debutants, and the return of Kurtley Beale.
Michael Hooper is named as captain after having been confirmed to take over the role earlier this week, with Bernard Foley and Will Genia named vice-captains in his support.
“Will and Bernard are starting to find their voice as real leaders within the team and will be valuable assets to the captain in Michael,” coach Michael Cheika said.
“They (Will and Bernard) have been selected because both of them are hungry to win and are prepared to keep both themselves and their team to the high standards required to take the Wallabies to be the best.”
Both Genia and Foley said they were honoured by the news. Genia said:
“I really love this Wallabies team, and love any chance I get to wear the gold jersey but to be named vice-captain really is an honour.
“I want to thank Cheik (Michael Cheika) for putting that trust in me – and I will be doing everything in my power to support Hoops (Michael Hooper) in whatever way possible alongside Bernard.”
Foley said:
“It’s a huge personal honour to be vice-captain of this team and I am looking forward to working with all the leaders in this team to ensure the Wallabies elevate to the best we possibly can be.
“Hoops (Hooper) is a remarkable leader, and I believe with the other leaders in the team we can complement his style and assist him in that responsibility.”
Seven uncapped players have been named to potentially make their debuts, including former NRL star Marika Koroibete, alongside Adam Korczyk, Izack Rodda, Jordan Uelese, Billy Meakes, Izaia Perese and Curtis Rona.
Karmichael Hunt, Kyle Godwin, Tolu Latu, Eto Nabuli, James Slipper, Lukhan Tui, Sefa Naivalu and Jake Gordon were all ruled out of the squad as a result of injury.
Forwards
Allan Alaalatoa, 12 Tests, Brumbies
Rory Arnold, 12 Tests, Brumbies
Adam Coleman, 12 Tests, Western Force
Jack Dempsey, 1 Test, NSW Waratahs
Kane Douglas, 31 Tests, Queensland Reds
Tetera Faulkner, 2 Tests, Western Force
Ned Hanigan, 3 Tests, NSW Waratahs
Michael Hooper (c), 68 Tests, NSW Waratahs
Sekope Kepu, 80 Tests, NSW Waratahs
Adam Korczyk*, Queensland Reds
Sean McMahon, 15 Tests, Melbourne Rebels
Stephen Moore, 120 Tests, Queensland Reds
Tatafu Polota-Nau, 71 Tests, Western Force
Tom Robertson, 9 Tests, NSW Waratahs
Izack Rodda*, Queensland Reds
Rob Simmons, 71 Tests, Queensland Reds
Scott Sio, 32 Tests, Brumbies
Lopeti Timani, 7 Tests, Melbourne Rebels
Jordan Uelese*, Melbourne Rebels
Backs
Kurtley Beale, 60 Tests, NSW Waratahs
Israel Folau, 55 Tests, NSW Waratahs
Bernard Foley (vc), 45 Tests, NSW Waratahs
Will Genia (vc), 78 Tests
Dane Haylett-Petty, 17 Tests, Western Force
Reece Hodge, 13 Tests, Melbourne Rebels
Samu Kerevi, 8 Tests, Queensland Reds
Marika Koroibete*, Melbourne Rebels
Tevita Kuridrani, 47 Tests, Brumbies
Billy Meakes*, Western Force
Izaia Perese*, Queensland Reds
Nick Phipps, 52 Tests, NSW Waratahs
Joe Powell, 2 Tests, Brumbies
Curtis Rona*, Western Force
Henry Speight, 12 Tests, Brumbies
*denotes uncapped player
August 4th 2017 @ 12:46pm
Robbo said | August 4th 2017 @ 12:46pm | ! Report
9 Tahs, 3rd worst team in Super Rugby. Sums it up I’d say.
August 4th 2017 @ 12:50pm
Machooka said | August 4th 2017 @ 12:50pm | ! Report
I’m surprised there weren’t more Robbo… that being you’re an automatic selection if you are a Tah into the Wallaby.
Like, it’s a given… surely?
August 4th 2017 @ 12:47pm
Machooka said | August 4th 2017 @ 12:47pm | ! Report
Congrats to the Bernard and Will on their VC appointments… well done!
And good to see the 7 uncaps get a run/ go… good luck all.
August 4th 2017 @ 12:55pm
Ed said | August 4th 2017 @ 12:55pm | ! Report
Yes, congrats to Bernard and Will. Fine players.
Selecting Foley as VC will have many Wallabies supporters believing there is a Waratahs bias when their performances of the past two seasons don’t warrant it.
August 4th 2017 @ 12:57pm
jameswm said | August 4th 2017 @ 12:57pm | ! Report
I really wish they’d put the squads in some sort of logical order. Here we go. I put a ? next to the ones I wouln’t have. :
Props – Alaalatoa, Kepu, Sio, Faulkner (maybe), Robertson (?)
Hookers – TPN, Moore (?), Uelese
Locks – Coleman, Arnold, Rodda, Simmons, Douglas (?)
Backrowers – Hooper, Timani, Dempsey, Hanigan (?), McMahon, Korczyk (?)
HB – Genia, Phipps, Powell
5/8 – Foley
Centres – Beale, Kerevi, Kuridrani, Meakes (?), Rona,
Back 3 – Folau, DHP, Hodge, Koroibete, Speight, Perese (?)
August 4th 2017 @ 12:58pm
scottd said | August 4th 2017 @ 12:58pm | ! Report
Congratulations to all players who have made it into the squad. However there are some notable omissions and as per below the selection of so many Reds/Waratahs vs Brumbies/Force is a bit surprising although perhaps as both teams are so strong in the forwards they do work against each other a bit
6 x Brumbies
6 x Force
7 x Reds
9 x Waratahs
5 x Rebels
August 4th 2017 @ 12:58pm
Paul D said | August 4th 2017 @ 12:58pm | ! Report
Ok, so my pick from the squad would be;
1. Sio
2. TPN
3. Kepu
4. Arnold
5. Coleman
6. McMahon
7. Hooper
8. Timani
9. Genia
10. Foley
11. Speight
12. Beale
13. Kerevi
14. DHP
15. Folau
16. Moore
17. Robertson
18. A’A
19. Rodda
20. Dempsey
21. Powell
22. Hodge
23. Perese
I’d prefer if McMahon wasn’t taking a spot up due to his immanent departure, but since he’s here I’m assuming he’s guaranteed to be used.
August 4th 2017 @ 1:02pm
jameswm said | August 4th 2017 @ 1:02pm | ! Report
I was just going to do the same. Same starting XV except I’d have Hodge for DHP.
My bench would be:
16. Uelese
17. Faulkner
18. A’A (close to starting)
19. Rodda or Simmons
20. Dempsey
21. Powell
22. Kuridrani
23. DHP
August 4th 2017 @ 1:14pm
Worlds Biggest said | August 4th 2017 @ 1:14pm | ! Report
I like it Paul, I would have Hodge in for DHP. Good Luck Wallas and well done to the new guys in the squad.
August 4th 2017 @ 1:16pm
Eeds said | August 4th 2017 @ 1:16pm | ! Report
That forward pack looks fantastic!
I think perese has done enough for a bolters spot on the wing however. Baptism of fire similar to Hodges’s…