 

Beale back, vice-captains named in Wallabies’ 34-man Bledisloe squad

By Josh Elliott

    Michael Cheika has picked his 34-man squad for the upcoming Bledisloe Cup Tests, including some new vice captains, potential debutants, and the return of Kurtley Beale.

    Michael Hooper is named as captain after having been confirmed to take over the role earlier this week, with Bernard Foley and Will Genia named vice-captains in his support.

    “Will and Bernard are starting to find their voice as real leaders within the team and will be valuable assets to the captain in Michael,” coach Michael Cheika said.

    “They (Will and Bernard) have been selected because both of them are hungry to win and are prepared to keep both themselves and their team to the high standards required to take the Wallabies to be the best.”

    Both Genia and Foley said they were honoured by the news. Genia said:

    “I really love this Wallabies team, and love any chance I get to wear the gold jersey but to be named vice-captain really is an honour.

    “I want to thank Cheik (Michael Cheika) for putting that trust in me – and I will be doing everything in my power to support Hoops (Michael Hooper) in whatever way possible alongside Bernard.”

    Foley said:

    “It’s a huge personal honour to be vice-captain of this team and I am looking forward to working with all the leaders in this team to ensure the Wallabies elevate to the best we possibly can be.

    “Hoops (Hooper) is a remarkable leader, and I believe with the other leaders in the team we can complement his style and assist him in that responsibility.”

    Seven uncapped players have been named to potentially make their debuts, including former NRL star Marika Koroibete, alongside Adam Korczyk, Izack Rodda, Jordan Uelese, Billy Meakes, Izaia Perese and Curtis Rona.

    Karmichael Hunt, Kyle Godwin, Tolu Latu, Eto Nabuli, James Slipper, Lukhan Tui, Sefa Naivalu and Jake Gordon were all ruled out of the squad as a result of injury.

    Forwards
    Allan Alaalatoa, 12 Tests, Brumbies
    Rory Arnold, 12 Tests, Brumbies
    Adam Coleman, 12 Tests, Western Force
    Jack Dempsey, 1 Test, NSW Waratahs
    Kane Douglas, 31 Tests, Queensland Reds
    Tetera Faulkner, 2 Tests, Western Force
    Ned Hanigan, 3 Tests, NSW Waratahs
    Michael Hooper (c), 68 Tests, NSW Waratahs
    Sekope Kepu, 80 Tests, NSW Waratahs
    Adam Korczyk*, Queensland Reds
    Sean McMahon, 15 Tests, Melbourne Rebels
    Stephen Moore, 120 Tests, Queensland Reds
    Tatafu Polota-Nau, 71 Tests, Western Force
    Tom Robertson, 9 Tests, NSW Waratahs
    Izack Rodda*, Queensland Reds
    Rob Simmons, 71 Tests, Queensland Reds
    Scott Sio, 32 Tests, Brumbies
    Lopeti Timani, 7 Tests, Melbourne Rebels
    Jordan Uelese*, Melbourne Rebels

    Backs
    Kurtley Beale, 60 Tests, NSW Waratahs
    Israel Folau, 55 Tests, NSW Waratahs
    Bernard Foley (vc), 45 Tests, NSW Waratahs
    Will Genia (vc), 78 Tests
    Dane Haylett-Petty, 17 Tests, Western Force
    Reece Hodge, 13 Tests, Melbourne Rebels
    Samu Kerevi, 8 Tests, Queensland Reds
    Marika Koroibete*, Melbourne Rebels
    Tevita Kuridrani, 47 Tests, Brumbies
    Billy Meakes*, Western Force
    Izaia Perese*, Queensland Reds
    Nick Phipps, 52 Tests, NSW Waratahs
    Joe Powell, 2 Tests, Brumbies
    Curtis Rona*, Western Force
    Henry Speight, 12 Tests, Brumbies
    *denotes uncapped player

    Josh Elliott
    Josh Elliott

    Josh Elliott may be The Roar's Weekend Editor. You can follow him on Twitter @JoshElliott_29 and listen to him on The Roar's AFL Podcast.

