Beale back, vice-captains named in Wallabies’ 34-man Bledisloe squad

Michael Cheika has picked his 34-man squad for the upcoming Bledisloe Cup Tests, including some new vice captains, potential debutants, and the return of Kurtley Beale.

Michael Hooper is named as captain after having been confirmed to take over the role earlier this week, with Bernard Foley and Will Genia named vice-captains in his support.

“Will and Bernard are starting to find their voice as real leaders within the team and will be valuable assets to the captain in Michael,” coach Michael Cheika said.

“They (Will and Bernard) have been selected because both of them are hungry to win and are prepared to keep both themselves and their team to the high standards required to take the Wallabies to be the best.”

Both Genia and Foley said they were honoured by the news. Genia said:

“I really love this Wallabies team, and love any chance I get to wear the gold jersey but to be named vice-captain really is an honour.

“I want to thank Cheik (Michael Cheika) for putting that trust in me – and I will be doing everything in my power to support Hoops (Michael Hooper) in whatever way possible alongside Bernard.”

Foley said:

“It’s a huge personal honour to be vice-captain of this team and I am looking forward to working with all the leaders in this team to ensure the Wallabies elevate to the best we possibly can be.

“Hoops (Hooper) is a remarkable leader, and I believe with the other leaders in the team we can complement his style and assist him in that responsibility.”

Seven uncapped players have been named to potentially make their debuts, including former NRL star Marika Koroibete, alongside Adam Korczyk, Izack Rodda, Jordan Uelese, Billy Meakes, Izaia Perese and Curtis Rona.

Karmichael Hunt, Kyle Godwin, Tolu Latu, Eto Nabuli, James Slipper, Lukhan Tui, Sefa Naivalu and Jake Gordon were all ruled out of the squad as a result of injury.

Forwards

Allan Alaalatoa, 12 Tests, Brumbies

Rory Arnold, 12 Tests, Brumbies

Adam Coleman, 12 Tests, Western Force

Jack Dempsey, 1 Test, NSW Waratahs

Kane Douglas, 31 Tests, Queensland Reds

Tetera Faulkner, 2 Tests, Western Force

Ned Hanigan, 3 Tests, NSW Waratahs

Michael Hooper (c), 68 Tests, NSW Waratahs

Sekope Kepu, 80 Tests, NSW Waratahs

Adam Korczyk*, Queensland Reds

Sean McMahon, 15 Tests, Melbourne Rebels

Stephen Moore, 120 Tests, Queensland Reds

Tatafu Polota-Nau, 71 Tests, Western Force

Tom Robertson, 9 Tests, NSW Waratahs

Izack Rodda*, Queensland Reds

Rob Simmons, 71 Tests, Queensland Reds

Scott Sio, 32 Tests, Brumbies

Lopeti Timani, 7 Tests, Melbourne Rebels

Jordan Uelese*, Melbourne Rebels

Backs

Kurtley Beale, 60 Tests, NSW Waratahs

Israel Folau, 55 Tests, NSW Waratahs

Bernard Foley (vc), 45 Tests, NSW Waratahs

Will Genia (vc), 78 Tests

Dane Haylett-Petty, 17 Tests, Western Force

Reece Hodge, 13 Tests, Melbourne Rebels

Samu Kerevi, 8 Tests, Queensland Reds

Marika Koroibete*, Melbourne Rebels

Tevita Kuridrani, 47 Tests, Brumbies

Billy Meakes*, Western Force

Izaia Perese*, Queensland Reds

Nick Phipps, 52 Tests, NSW Waratahs

Joe Powell, 2 Tests, Brumbies

Curtis Rona*, Western Force

Henry Speight, 12 Tests, Brumbies

*denotes uncapped player