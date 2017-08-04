Broich joins Brisbane City expansion bid

A-League icon Thomas Broich has begun his coaching career in Brisbane — but not with the Roar.

The dual Johnny Warren medallist has accepted a position with A-League aspirants Brisbane City and will play a pivotal role in helping shape their football department and club culture if their expansion bid is approved.

City will pay for the 36-year-old to obtain his UEFA coaching qualifications in Germany over the next few years and each time he is in Australia, he will conduct junior clinics and assist with coaching the club’s NPL and academy teams.

It comes after Broich was released by Brisbane Roar after seven dominant seasons in the A-League, earning recognition as one of the best imports in Australian soccer history.

“Brisbane City just made a really big effort, they were really keen to have me on board and they offered to support me along the way, in multiple ways,” Broich told AAP.

“I felt like I’ve found a real partner here.

“This transition phase as a footballer is always a tricky one and they really looked after me.”

Broich has made recent appearances at City training and joined head coach John Kosmina in steering a first-team session, while he has also taken on an unofficial mentoring role with the Olyroos.

The Roar had emphasised the door would always be open for Broich to take up an off-field position when they parted ways earlier this year.

However, an approach from Brisbane City’s A-League bid chairman Robert Cavallucci convinced the 36-year-old to opt for a fresh start.

Broich stressed he had no hard feelings towards his former club.

“I’ve always said I would love to coach the Roar one day and I’m taking on this City role for completely different reasons — it’s not Roar or City,” he said.

“Ideally for me, it’s both.

“I still love (the Roar), my dream is to come back in the future.

“I just think maybe it’s a good thing to step away for a bit after such a long time.”

Expansion of the A-League remains at least two years away but Broich said he hoped his involvement would give City’s bid some momentum.

Broich had surgery on Thursday to remove a bone fragment from his ankle and while optimistic his playing days were not over, he is still yet to receive any real interest from clubs.