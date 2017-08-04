Highlights: Champion Matildas hit Brazil for six

The Matildas have blitzed their way to Tournament of Nations glory by defeating Brazil 6-1 to claim the inaugural four-team competition in stunning style.
Doubles from record-breaker Lisa De Vanna and Caitlin Foord helped Australia overturn an early deficit in Carson, with Katrina Gorry also adding her name to the scoresheet.
Sam Kerr was irrepressible, winning a first-half penalty to earn an equaliser before providing two assists and icing the match with Australia’s sixth goal.
The comprehensive win was the Matildas’ third in a week and delivered their first piece of silverware since the 2010 Asian Cup.
While this tournament is only a friendly series, a first-ever win over world champions USA and victories over highly-ranked Japan and Brazil make it arguably the Matildas’ greatest success.
The triumph over Brazil came despite an early setback.
Skipper Elise Kellond-Knight conceded a free kick in the opening minute, which Tamires rolled across the box for Camila to score from.
The replay made for excruciating viewing, as the ball trickled home within the reach of three defenders and goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold.
Five minutes later, Kerr helped Alen Stajcic’s team get back on level terms.
The in-form striker was hauled down in the box by Bia Zaneratto, allowing De Vanna to equalise from close range after her initial spot kick was saved.
Arnold’s fine save and quick release allowed Australia to take the lead, with Foord finishing an end-to-end move just after the half hour.
Having provided Foord’s assist from the right, minutes later Kerr played in De Vanna from the left and the veteran made no mistake to make the score 3-1.
De Vanna’s brace moved her ahead of Kate Gill as the Matildas’ all-time leading goalscorer, with 42.
Australia maintained the rage, with star midfielder Gorry beating two defenders and striking a sweet individual goal.
After the break, Foord made it five by latching onto substitute Tameka Butt’s fine through ball and rounding the keeper.
With 10 minutes remaining, Kerr then bustled her way through a bruised Brazilian defence, poking home past Dani Neuhaus.
The only negative for Australia was an ankle injury to Chloe Logarzo, who was taken off in agony in the first half.
Chris said | August 4th 2017 @ 12:04pm
Wow what a result! Even federal pollies (Bill Shorten Craig Laundy and Greg Hunt) have tweeted their congratulations. How times have changed.
ajg said | August 4th 2017 @ 12:31pm
great result
Markfromcroydon said | August 4th 2017 @ 12:34pm
How good are the Matilda’s? On current form, they could give the World Cup a shake.
BES said | August 4th 2017 @ 12:56pm
Very, very impressive. Some have mentioned the quality of the assist for the 5th goal (totally agree) but what about Kerr’s shoulder control for the 6th while at full sprint. That was world class.
Rick Disnick said | August 4th 2017 @ 1:09pm
Great stuff ladies.
This is what happens when talent isn’t spread across four dominant football codes: Australia smashes every other country soon enough.
USA has been doing it for decades now. Imagine if we had 15 times the population like them — no other country would ever win.
Imagine if the USA didn’t have NFL … it would be frightening for the men’s game in Europe.
Post_hoc said | August 4th 2017 @ 1:13pm
If we host the Womens World Cup in 2023, the Womens AFL will not be around by 20024