Coleman commits to Force, but not lease

Wallabies lock Adam Coleman has committed to the Western Force for the next two years, but he faces a nervous wait to see if the franchise will even exist.

The outcome of the arbitration hearing between the ARU and RugbyWA is expected to be handed down next week.

The ARU wants to axe the Force to fulfil its promise of reducing the amount of Super Rugby teams in Australia to four.

If the Force win the hearing, they will survive the axe and can start moving ahead with plans for the future.

It would also place pressure on the ARU to somehow cull the privately-owned Rebels, or conjure a merger between the Brumbies and Rebels.

But if the ARU come up trumps the Force will be cut from Super Rugby – barring a successful appeal to the Supreme Court.

The uncertain future of both the Rebels and Force has affected the private life of players at both franchises.

A number of Force players have even had to alter their housing lease agreements to avoid being locked into a lengthy contract.

Coleman is one who has been able to successfully transition onto a month-to-month periodic lease.

“My landlord didn’t know too much about rugby. I had to do a bit of explaining,” Coleman said.

“It probably would have helped if they were a Force fan.

“But the landlord was pretty understanding and was fine with it.

“The uncertainty – it’s a bit of a shambles at the moment.

“I don’t have kids, but I imagine the families who do have kids are thinking about possibly relocating their families to another state if the Force or Rebels get cut.

“I think the whole process hasn’t been handled correctly, and that starts from the top.

“The players have been held in limbo for months now. It’s unfair on not only the players, but their families.”

Stars such as Richard Hardwick, Dane Haylett-Petty, Chance Peni, and Ben Daley have re-signed for the Force in recent months.

Coleman will follow suit on a two-year deal if the franchise survives the axe.

“I can’t wait to spend the next two years of my life here in Perth playing for the Western Force,” Coleman said.

“I love the Force. They’ve given me a massive opportunity for my future.

“The supporters here are fantastic. Rain, hail, or shine, and win lose, or draw – they always turn out in numbers.”