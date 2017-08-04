Geelong Cats vs Sydney Swans: AFL live scores, blog

Without star Patrick Dangerfield, the Geelong Cats have the chance to prove their doubters wrong as they face fellow premiership contenders the Sydney Swans at their fortress of Simonds Stadium on Friday night. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:50pm (AEST).
The question that has been asked the most about Geelong this season is this: Are they too reliant on their star players?
Well, they have the chance to prove those questions wrong this Friday, as they face the Swans without their most dangerous player, Patrick Dangerfield, to suspension.
A Brownlow Medal favourite no more, the loss of Dangerfield has added a paramount of intrigue to this clash, with a bulk of the responsibility falling to Joel Selwood, Mitch Duncan, Cam Guthrie and Sam Menegola in the midfield.
Sydney will also be examined carefully, with a loss last week to the Hawks derailing their charge into September ever so slightly.
With their 0-6 start to the season still hanging over them, the Swans cannot afford to drop off at this point in the season, as they still risk missing finals action.
Sydney are also without one of their superstars, with captain Josh P Kennedy being unable to overcome a hamstring injury which he suffered in last week’s loss.
However, the Swans will be bolstered by the inclusions of key forward Kurt Tippett and Sam Reid in their return to the side, as well as welcoming back Jake Lloyd and Gary Rohan, who were late outs last week.
Daniel Robinson, Jordan Foote and Sam Naismith all miss out this week, with Naismith out due to an abdominal strain.
The Cats have only made the two changes to their side – Zach Guthrie and Sam Simpson returning to the makeup of the team, with Dangerfield and speedster Nakia Cockatoo missing, Cockatoo injuring his hamstring.
Players to Watch
Sydney – Dan Hannebery
With Dangerfield being ruled out this week with suspension, it gives the Swans a unique opportunity to dominate a weakened Geelong midfield. With Sydney’s skipper out of action, it is time for Hannebery to step up and take it to the Geelong midfielders, during a season of ups and downs for him.
Geelong – Joel Selwood
Selwood has always led from the front for the Cats. Hard as nails, the captain of Geelong will need to lead his troops into the battlefield once more, and without their reigning best-and-fairest, Selwood will want to have a big game and prove the Geelong doubters wrong.
Prediction
The Cats are a wounded bunch, and don’t underestimate how important Patrick Dangerfield is to them. The Swans are hurting after last week’s loss, and with the Cattery sitting comfortably in second place, the Swans are in the dangerous position of sixth. The Swans have more to lose, and with such major inclusions, they are very capable of beating Geelong, but it won’t be easy.
Sydney by 5 points
Can Geelong prove to the AFL that they don’t need Patrick Dangerfield to win? Or will Sydney bounce back to get back on board the train towards September? Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:50pm (AEST).
8:51pm
Dylan Carmody said | 8:51pm | ! Report
GOAL CATS
MENEGOLA!! Crowd comes alive, and the Cats have two in a row!! Important for the Cats, here they come!
Geelong 4.5.29
Sydney 8.5.53
Q2 6.22
8:51pm
Rick Disnick said | 8:51pm | ! Report
This is the comeback people. I can feel it.
GO CATS!
8:50pm
Dylan Carmody said | 8:50pm | ! Report
BEHIND CATS
Good from Geelong, great pressure, and Parsons charges through the 50, but misses to the right.
Geelong 3.5.17
Sydney 8.5.53
Q2 6.42
8:47pm
Dylan Carmody said | 8:47pm | ! Report
Cats go inside 50 after two free’s, and as they try to hit up the TomaHawk, Dean Towers plays it well and takes a strong mark in the Cats’ fifty.
8:46pm
Dylan Carmody said | 8:46pm | ! Report
GOAL CATS
Geelong waste no time in getting their reply, as Tom Hawkins marks in a two on one, plays on immediately and kicks the easiest of goals in the square! Good from the Cats, straight away.
Geelong 3.4.22
Sydney 8.5.53
Q2 9.48
8:45pm
Dylan Carmody said | 8:45pm | ! Report
GOAL SWANS
The Cats are under so much pressure, and the Swans get this back inside their 50, and hit up Gary Rohan on the lead, 40 out, slight angle. Blood rule to Grundy, I think, and as he trots off, Rohan bangs the footy home! 8 goals to the Swans in this first half, and we aren’t evening close to half time!
Geelong 2.4.16
Sydney 8.5.53
Q2 10.01
8:42pm
Dylan Carmody said | 8:42pm | ! Report
Cats are winning this quarter with the amount of the ball, but the Swans are showing how good of a team they are by holding off the Cats for the moment. No goals so far, and we are nearly halfway through. Stark contrast to the first quarter.