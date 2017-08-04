Geelong Cats vs Sydney Swans: AFL live scores, blog

Without star Patrick Dangerfield, the Geelong Cats have the chance to prove their doubters wrong as they face fellow premiership contenders the Sydney Swans at their fortress of Simonds Stadium on Friday night. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:50pm (AEST).

The question that has been asked the most about Geelong this season is this: Are they too reliant on their star players?

Well, they have the chance to prove those questions wrong this Friday, as they face the Swans without their most dangerous player, Patrick Dangerfield, to suspension.

A Brownlow Medal favourite no more, the loss of Dangerfield has added a paramount of intrigue to this clash, with a bulk of the responsibility falling to Joel Selwood, Mitch Duncan, Cam Guthrie and Sam Menegola in the midfield.

Sydney will also be examined carefully, with a loss last week to the Hawks derailing their charge into September ever so slightly.

With their 0-6 start to the season still hanging over them, the Swans cannot afford to drop off at this point in the season, as they still risk missing finals action.

Sydney are also without one of their superstars, with captain Josh P Kennedy being unable to overcome a hamstring injury which he suffered in last week’s loss.

However, the Swans will be bolstered by the inclusions of key forward Kurt Tippett and Sam Reid in their return to the side, as well as welcoming back Jake Lloyd and Gary Rohan, who were late outs last week.

Daniel Robinson, Jordan Foote and Sam Naismith all miss out this week, with Naismith out due to an abdominal strain.

The Cats have only made the two changes to their side – Zach Guthrie and Sam Simpson returning to the makeup of the team, with Dangerfield and speedster Nakia Cockatoo missing, Cockatoo injuring his hamstring.

Players to Watch

Sydney – Dan Hannebery

With Dangerfield being ruled out this week with suspension, it gives the Swans a unique opportunity to dominate a weakened Geelong midfield. With Sydney’s skipper out of action, it is time for Hannebery to step up and take it to the Geelong midfielders, during a season of ups and downs for him.

Geelong – Joel Selwood

Selwood has always led from the front for the Cats. Hard as nails, the captain of Geelong will need to lead his troops into the battlefield once more, and without their reigning best-and-fairest, Selwood will want to have a big game and prove the Geelong doubters wrong.

Prediction

The Cats are a wounded bunch, and don’t underestimate how important Patrick Dangerfield is to them. The Swans are hurting after last week’s loss, and with the Cattery sitting comfortably in second place, the Swans are in the dangerous position of sixth. The Swans have more to lose, and with such major inclusions, they are very capable of beating Geelong, but it won’t be easy.

Sydney by 5 points

Can Geelong prove to the AFL that they don't need Patrick Dangerfield to win? Or will Sydney bounce back to get back on board the train towards September?