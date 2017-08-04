Matildas vs Brazil: Tournament of Nations live scores, blog

The Matildas are back in action, as they face a tough Brazil side in the Tournament of Nations this Friday morning. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, from 9:15am AEST.

The Matildas are on fire. Wins against the mighty USA and the technically gifted force of Japan have given Australia great momentum for their upcoming match against Brazil on Friday morning.

Sam Kerr has been on fire for the Matildas, guiding them towards a 4-2 win over the Asian champions and helping Australian to two consecutive wins at the tournament.

Kerr will look to continue this astonishing run against Brazil, who despite being a major powerhouse in the sport have struggled in recent games.

Losses against the likes of Germany and the United States, interrupted with a draw against Japan, have left the South American giant without a win in three games.

Additionally, Brazil will find it hard to stop a rampaging Australia side on this occasion, with the Matildas record-breaking win over the US still fresh in their minds.

However, Brazil are clearly no push overs and the Matildas need to play at the same high level as they have in recent games if they are to win on Friday morning.

The match is close to being a tournament decider – if Australia can manage to win or draw, they’ll be victorious in the inaugural Tournament of Nations.

However, if they lose they’ll leave the door just slightly ajar for the USA to swoop in and take a win when they play Japan in the match following this one.

Prediction

Australia in this kind of form should be too strong to stop, however, it should be a close match with the South American superstars.

Australia 2-1

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, from 9:15am AEST.