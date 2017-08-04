Who do you think are the best players in the world?

A few weeks ago, Wales Online published this article, listing who they thought to be the current top 30 rugby players in the world.

While there are some reasonable decisions throughout the list, such as Beauden Barrett at number one, there are also some true head scratchers, like England’s Maro Itoje finding himself at the lofty heights of third.

Australia is the second most prominent country on this list, with five representatives, although the inclusion of Israel Folau at No. 9 is sure to raise some eyebrows, while some Wallaby fans will heavily object to Michael Hooper’s inclusion altogether.

Unsurprisingly, New Zealand is the most common nationality on this list. Ten of the 30 spots on offer go to the All Blacks, while the top six is occupied by five Kiwis.

The Kiwi dominance at the top is broken up Itoje’s third-placed ranking, and he’s joined by two fellow Englishmen to give the country three inclusions – tied for third with Wales.

Ireland, France and Argentina all feature on the list twice, while the Springboks’ slump is evidenced starkly by just one player featuring at all. Fiji and Scotland are the other nations with one player on the list.

The full list is as follows;

1. Beauden Barrett (New Zealand)

2. Kieran Read (New Zealand)

3. Maro Itoje (England)

4. Ben Smith (New Zealand)

5. Brodie Retallick (New Zealand)

6. Dane Coles (New Zealand)

7. Owen Farrell (England)

8. Jonathan Davies (Wales)

9. Israel Folau (Australia)

10. Conor Murray (Ireland)

11. Billy Vunipola (England)

12. Sonny Bill Williams (New Zealand)

13. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

14. Aaron Smith (New Zealand)

15. Sergio Parisse (Italy)

16. Leone Nakawara (Fiji)

17. Eben Etzebeth (South Africa)

18. Facundo Isa (Argentina)

19. Bernard Foley (Australia)

20. Sam Cane (New Zealand)

21. Sam Whitelock (New Zealand)

22. Taulupe Faletau (Wales)

23. Michael Hooper (Australia)

24. Kurtley Beale (Australia)

25. Louis Picamoles (France)

26. Agustin Creevy (Argentina)

27. Wesley Fofana (France)

28. Israel Dagg (New Zealand)

29. Alun Wyn Jones (Wales)

30. Stuart Hogg (Scotland)

So, what do you think Roarers? Who’s been rated too high? Who’s been robbed of a place on the list? What on earth is Maro Itoje doing at No. 3?

Let us know in the comments.