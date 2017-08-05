Before the Ashes or India is Bangladesh

Now the shambles of the pay dispute is over (for now), it’s back to the on-field matters of cricket, and while most of the talk regards the home Ashes series, there is an upcoming series to Bangladesh Australia should be wary of.

After long being considered the whipping boys among the Test-playing nations, recent results or performances mean that Australia should not be taking them lightly.

Since their quarter-final performance at the 2015 Cricket World Cup that almost knocked off England and pushed out tournament co-hosts and eventual finalists New Zealand, Bangladesh have also been able to convert some of the 50-over success into the Test area.

In recent times they achieved maiden test wins over England and Sri Lanka – in Sri Lanka, no less. In between these triumphs Bangladesh also made a record test total in an 8/595 loss against New Zealand.

With an established core of players like Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan and Test captain Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh have personnel who can match it at the top level. This is in addition to some exciting young prospects, like off-spinning all-rounder Mehidy Hasan and predominant batsmen Mossadek Hossain and Sabbir Rahman, among others.

Considering Australia’s well-documented struggles on the subcontinent – although performances in India earlier this year may suggest a turning of a corner –, this will probably not be a walk in the park.

Just like in India or Sri Lanka, Bangladeshi pitches have been noted for turning square early on. This was perhaps most noticeable in a Test Bangladesh hosted England last year in Dhaka, the historic one for Bangladesh cricket.

The Test ended within three days, with the spin trio of Medihy Hasan, who took 12/159 for the match, Shakib Al Hasan and Taijul Islam combining to take all twenty wickets for the hosts. Dhaka will host for the first match of the series.

In essence this is a series Australia should still win, but if the batsmen don’t apply some of the foundations they built upon from the Indian tour, do not be surprised if this turns out to be another chapter in our incompetence on the subcontinent.

And, oh yes, it is the monsoon season in Bangladesh, so we could either be spared or robbed of a series loss or win anyhow.