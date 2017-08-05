Brisbane Lions vs Western Bulldogs: AFL live scores, blog

Having surged back into the finals mix off the back of three straight wins, the Western Bulldogs will be looking to continue their rich vein of form when they travel north to take on the last-placed Brisbane Lions. Join The Roar for live scores and match analysis from 4:35pm (AEST).

Just three weeks ago, the Bulldogs looked like being the first reigning premier since Hawthorn in 2009 to miss the finals after a dreadful post-bye streak sent them tumbling out of the top eight.

But Luke Beveridge’s men have slowly been working their way back to their best, first recording unconvincing victories over lowly Carlton and Gold Coast, before announcing their true return with a commanding 30-point victory over Essendon last week.

Ahead of a treacherous final three weeks of the season (they play GWS, Port Adelaide and Hawthorn), a surprise loss here could have devastating consequences for the Dogs’ September hopes, while a comfortable win could allow them to improve their ordinary percentage, which could be vital by Round 23.

In a sign that the Lions see this clash as a winnable fixture, talented youngsters Hugh McCluggage and Eric Hipwood were rested for last week’s trip to Perth to play West Coast, and alongside the returning Dayne Zorko (suspension), it is a very different team to the one that was comfortably dealt with by 68 points last Sunday.

Zorko (32 possessions and 2 goals) and Hipwood (3 goals, all in the first quarter) ran rampant the last time they met the Dogs, and undoubtedly Beveridge won’t allow the star Lions as much freedom this time around.

Prediction

With Dayne Beams in ripping form, Tom Rockliff sure to spend some time running with Bulldogs’ superstar Marcus Bontempelli, and young talls Hipwood and Josh Schache set to set the Dogs’ undersized defence, the Lions are more than capable of causing an upset in front of the Gabba faithful.

However, the Dogs looked to have rediscovered some spark and urgency against the Bombers last week, and with so much to play for, it’s difficult to see them slipping up in this one.

Western Bulldogs by 29 points

The Dogs have made the interesting call to list captain Robert Murphy as their “travelling emergency” for this clash, meaning the veteran will play in the event of a late withdrawal, but otherwise will be watching from the sidelines as his charges strive to continue their winning ways.

Will the inspirational leader be able to galvanise his men from the sidelines to a comfortable win? Or will the Lions spring an upset and all but knock the Dogs out of the finals mix?

Tune into The Roar’s live coverage from 4:35pm (AEST), and be sure to leave us your thoughts in the comments section below.