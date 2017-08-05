Broncos ruthless in Titans demolition

A Ben Hunt masterclass has helped ease Brisbane back into the top four as the Broncos handed Gold Coast a 54-0 drubbing on Saturday.

Starting from the bench, Hunt made light of his new role at hooker with a hat-trick of tries in the absence of injured Andrew McCullough, the Titans enduring their biggest NRL loss.

Hunt scored twice inside 25 minutes of his introduction, set up an Anthony Milford try with a clever short kick and split the defence to race away for his hat-trick midway through the second half.

The St George Illawarra-bound utility broke the line again to set up Corey Oates for another long-range effort to make it 42-0 after 67 minutes.

When Kodi Nikorima picked up a loose ball and sprinted 95 metres to score, it pushed the hiding to a record-breaking margin.

Josh McGuire finished the embarrassment, strolling through the middle of the Titans’ defence to score inside the last minute.

A healthy crowd of 21,716 were witness to a Broncos side at their most ruthless, Joe Ofahengaue joining the action with a masterful flick pass to gift James Roberts a try against his former club.

The Titans could manage just four points against Wests Tigers last weekend and looked no better against the Broncos.

Gold Coast skipper Ryan James vented his frustration in the second half, squaring up to Roberts in a sideline scuffle.

Roberts appeared to land a punch, but somehow avoided the ire of the officials.

Ofahengaue was placed on report for a spear tackle on Kane Elgey.

Gold Coast halfback Ashley Taylor came in for heavy treatment and was never a factor as he limped off late in the game with a knee injury.

The Titans had more than 60 percent of the ball in the first 20 minutes but could not translate that into points.

Joe Greenwood came close, narrowly held up in the 10th minute, while Taylor’s short kicking game helped force three goal-line dropouts.

Instead it was the Broncos who opened the scoring, Nikorima easily scampering through a gap between Greenwood and Max King to begin the carnage.