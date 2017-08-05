Cronulla Sharks vs Canberra Raiders: NRL live scores, blog

Top four spots are still up for grabs as reigning premiers the Cronulla Sharks host the Canberra Raiders. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:30pm AEST.

The Sharks remain well in the running for a successful premiership defence given that they sit currently inside the top four.

Cronulla though need to remain in the winners’ circle given that teams such as the Parramatta Eels, Brisbane Broncos and North Queensland Cowboys sit just behind them on the ladder.

With this in mind, expect no complacency from a Sharks team that usually performs strongly against the Raiders. Cronulla have won their past two matches against the green machine, the latest back in Round 2 when the Sharks made a statement up in Canberra en route to a crushing win.

On that occasion however, James Maloney steered the ship superbly but he is currently unable for the Sharks due to injury. Regardless, the Sharks remain a formidable team on paper and will get the better of Canberra if the Raiders continue to underperform.

The Raiders have perhaps been the biggest disappointments of the 2017 NRL season to date. They went within one try of securing a Grand Final berth last year but they have underperformed badly in a campaign many expected them to succeed in.

Despite this, Canberra are still in a slim chance of securing a finals birth. If they win their remaining matches, they would sit on 13 wins, which should be enough to secure a finals birth.

The Raiders on their day can beat anyone and if they click tonight, they are a worthy chance of causing the upset.

Prediction

With both teams desperate for the competition points, tonight’s contest should be a tight and entertaining affair between two sides with plenty to play for.

The Sharks at home start favourites but the Raiders are more than capable of securing the points at their best.

Cronulla though are a battle-hardened unit and have shown enough consistency and commitment this season to secure another win tonight at home.

Sharks by 6