Dragons’ finals bid runs out of puff

St George Illawarra’s claim on an NRL top-eight berth is tenuous at best after they conceded two late tries in a 26-24 loss to South Sydney at the SCG.

The Dragons appeared to have kept their finals spot for at least another week when Nene Macdonald crossed to give them a 10-point lead with 10 minutes remaining on Friday.

But the Rabbitohs scored two tries in the final five minutes and halfback Adam Reynolds nailed a sideline conversion to steal a famous win in front of a crowd of 12,613.

The defeat for the Dragons – their fourth in the past five games – opens the door for ninth-placed Penrith to move into the top eight should they win beat Wests Tigers on Sunday.

Dragons coach Paul McGregor said it was their most painful loss of the season.

“Concentration lapses. When you’re up by ten with ten to go, you don’t lose them games. There was a couple of defensive misses during the game,” McGregor said.

“We haven’t played a real solid 80 minutes for a while now.”

Compounding the loss – their second straight to a bottom-eight team following last week’s upset to Newcastle – was a first-half ankle injury to star Josh Dugan.

“We’ll have to have a look probably 48 hours once that swelling goes down, but it’s not good at the minute,” McGregor said.

The pressure of the finals race seemed all too much for the Dragons from the onset after committing six errors in their opening 12 sets to be down 12-6 at the 23-minute mark.

Dragons winger Jason Nightingale opened the scoring, however the Rabbitohs responded with back-to-back tries to Alex Johnston and Damien Cook.

The introduction of Tyson Frizell turned the momentum the home side’s way, with the NSW State of Origin star setting up Joel Thompson in the 34th minute.

Frizell was then denied a try when he was tackled without the ball that resulted in the sin-binning of Sam Burgess, before Kurt Mann gave his team the lead at the break.

McGregor thought his team were unlucky not to be awarded a penalty try for the Frizell shot, saying: “He catches, he probably scores.”

Macdonald looked to have sealed a Dragons win until John Sutton’s opportunistic try in the 75th minute paved the way for Bryson Goodwin to score in the next set.

Rabbitohs coach Michael Maguire was proud of his side’s effort despite being out of the finals race.

“We have had a tough period and the boys have been fairly honest through this period about how we’ve been,” he said.

“But I think the boys can take a lot of belief out of all the work they’ve been doing to this point. That they know that’s inside them.”