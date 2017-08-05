Fierce Swans teach flat Cats a lesson

A first-quarter blitz by Sydney has set up a stunning 46-point win over Geelong at Simonds Stadium.

With suspended superstar Patrick Dangerfield looking on from the stands, the Cats were largely unable to match the fierce physical pressure applied by the Swans, who recorded a 16.11 (107) to 8.13 (61) win.

A disappointing Friday night for the home side was made worse when Joel Selwood limped off for good early in the last quarter.

The inspirational skipper suffered an ankle injury in the second term, which he appeared to hurt further in a Lance Franklin tackle in the second half.

The Swans’ performance was even more impressive given Franklin had a quiet night and managed just one goal, while Swans captain Josh Kennedy didn’t play because of a hamstring injury.

Chris Scott’s side trailed by 25 points heading into the final term. The coach will be bitterly disappointed with some costly undisciplined acts.

Dan Hannebery booted the opening major of the last quarter, but Tom Papley was gifted another shot at goal soon after when Mitch Duncan infringed.

To rub salt into the wounds, Papley missed his first shot but was placed on the goalline after a 50m penalty was awarded, his goal giving his side a 37-point lead.

John Longmire’s men set the tone early.

The Cats had won 15 of their past 16 games at their home ground going into the clash, with the Swans beating them last year.

But the visitors made themselves right at home, kicking five goals in a row to help set up a 32-point lead at the first break.

The margin stretched to 37 midway through the second term before Geelong mustered a fightback with three straight goals.

But Sydney regrouped at halftime and were able to keep the Cats at arm’s length in the third quarter before finishing strongly.

Tom Hawkins kicked three goals but the Cats’ spearhead will come under scrutiny by the match review panel for a second-quarter jumper punch on Swans defender Dane Rampe.

It was the first meeting of the sides since last year’s preliminary final, which Sydney won on the back of a similarly devastating first-quarter onslaught.

“They are a ballistic team early in quarters and early in games,” Scott said.

“Clearly I can’t sit here and say that we’ve learnt our lesson and we know what to do next time because we didn’t do it again.

“Early in the game it was a poor performance.”

The Swans have now won 11 of their past 13 games and appear destined to play finals after starting the season with six defeats in a row.

“Right across the board we had a lot of players who contributed at a good level,” Longmire said.

“There were no real absolute standouts.

“So it was a very even performance but clearly that first quarter was important.”