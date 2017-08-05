Fremantle Dockers vs Gold Coast Suns: AFL live scores, blog

To say 2017 has been ordinary for the Fremantle Dockers and the Gold Coast Suns is an understatement. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game at Domain Stadium on Saturday night, starting from 7:40pm AEST.

With finals well outside their grasp, both sides will be playing for pride and their coach’s reputation when they face each other at Domain Stadium.

Both sides have struggled key areas this season, and are ranked 16th and 17th for tackling respectively demonstrating their poor defence and attack at the ball this season. This has hurt both sides which is reflected by their place on the ladder in 2017.

Fremantle will have to lift if they want to be competitive against the Suns’ powerhouse forward line of Tom Lynch, Sam Day and Peter Wright who were responsible for their downfall last time.

Prediction

The Dockers were very competitive against GWS last week, which will buoy them coming into this match.

That, coupled with Nat Fyfe returning to career best form should see a win for the Dockers at home in the West.

The battle between him and Gary Ablett shapes as a crucial one.

Person to watch

Not a player, but the Suns’ performance today may put the final nail in the coffin of Rodney Eade’s lengthy coaching career.

Hopefully the Suns can pull out something special no matter what the fate of his tenure at Gold Coast.

Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game between the Fremantle Dockers and the Gold Coast Suns at Domain Stadium on Saturday night, starting from 7:40pm AEST.