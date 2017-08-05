Gold Coast Titans vs Brisbane Broncos: NRL live scores, blog

The Gold Coast Titans have nothing left to play for, but could put a dent in the top four aspirations of the Brisbane Broncos when the sides meet in the south east Queensland derby. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 5:30pm (AEST).
To do that though, the Titans will have to overcome history. They have won just five of 22 games against the Broncos since their inception.
The Titans come into this game on the back of a loss to the Wests Tigers which ended their charge at the finals. It’s been an inconsistent season marred by injury, but last weekend’s loss just about summed it up.
They have battled hard at times, but lacked the killer instinct to put teams away. Ashley Taylor is the next big thing, but has struggled to play well week in and week out on the back of a pack who have been rolled more often than not.
Errors as well have been a sticking point for the Titans. Despite beating the Sharks with good ball handling in atrocious conditions just a few weeks ago, they completed at just 59 per cent against the Tigers, which led to 46 per cent possession.
Further to that they had 27 missed tackles and apart from a few moments, they always looked like a team who would be soundly beaten.
While the scoreline of that game ended 26-4, making the same mistakes against their M1 rivals will lead to a cricket score.
Brisbane might be without Andrew McCullough, who will miss the rest of the season, but this is a side in strong form. While McCullough being out dents their premiership aspirations, their creatives are still doing well and their pack should be strong enough.
Defence will be the issue with McCullough out, the hooker averaging 48 tackles a game at 95 per cent efficiency for the season. Making up that workload is a problem, especially with half Ben Hunt slotting in at hooker, but it may not matter against a Titans side who are struggling to hold the ball and get to the end of their sets.
Their attack has been strong enough. Hunt, Anthony Milford and Benji Marshall off the bench have all been strong, while Kodi Nikorima will get another chance in the starting side.
They do come into this game off a disappointing 28-14 loss to the Eels though, but they were simply outplayed. Having six less opportunities with the ball certainly didn’t help, nor did some sloppy errors, but it hasn’t been a consistent problem for Brisbane throughout the year.
Coming into this match, the Broncos sit fourth on the ladder, and will need to win to stay there with the Eels and Cowboys snapping at their heels.
Prediction
The Broncos have the wood over the Titans and in this instance, a lot more to play for. They will win convincingly even without McCullough.
Broncos by 14.
6:07pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:07pm | ! Report
35′ – The Titans start this set 20 out from their own line and it’s the bench forwards – Passi included as they come to halfway. James now backs into a tackle for some good metres before Peats goes short to Pulu at the line and he is tackled 20 out. Passi a second run and on the last from 15 out it’s Taylor running onto a ball from Elgey, finding Hayne and then the Broncos wall shuts down Olive in the corner.
Titans 0
Broncos 10
6:06pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:06pm | ! Report
34′ – Ese’Ese to bring it back from the scrum for the Broncos, before Ofahengaue has the next. Now it’s a spread to the left and a cut out ball finds Oates who clears halfway. Back through the middle for McGuire to settle and on the last, it’s Hunt to kick with a chip out of dummy half and a sensational kick chase will pin Hayne in the corner.
But, they have given away a penalty.
Titans 0
Broncos 10
6:04pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:04pm | ! Report
CONVERSION MISSED by JORDAN KAHU
Titans 0
Broncos 10
6:04pm
Adam said | 6:04pm | ! Report
6:03pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:03pm | ! Report
31′ – TRY BRONCOS, COREY OATES
The Broncos are back over halfway in a couple of plays with plenty of running. Hunt to Milford and then it’s Moga through the line! The defence struggle to shut him down and he gets an arm free around the tackle, throwing a ball for Oates who runs onto it and scores untouched in the corner.
Lovely work from the Broncos. That just opened up thanks to Moga who drew the winger and offloaded out of the two-man tackle.
Titans 0
Broncos 10
6:02pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:02pm | ! Report
30′ – The Titans bring it away from the scrum through their wingers, before James heads towards halfway. Hayne now goes over it from dummy half with a good run, before Copley goes through the centre of the park. Last play from 30 out and it’s Taylor putting the bomb up – Oates has spilt it and on play zero Hayne chips it touch in goal.
Unbelievable. That’s an absolute shocker from Hayne.
Titans 0
Broncos 6
6:00pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:00pm | ! Report
28′ – Hunt brings it away from the scrum and gets an offload away, but held had already been called. Moga with the next down the left before Ofahengaue, who is out there now carts it up the middle. Over halfway goes Milford who links up with Nikorima and he can’t find a way through. Ese’Ese out there as well now and on the last it’s an effort to run it, but a pass to Oates must have travelled about three metres forward.
Titans 0
Broncos 6