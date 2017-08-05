Knights conquer Warriors to win two in a row

The Newcastle Knights have secured their second straight win courtesy of a hard fought 26-10 victory over a New Zealand Warriors side whose finals hopes are now officially over.

The Knights started quickly, scoring two tries inside 10 minutes through Mitchell Barnett.

From there, the Warriors got back into the game through Fusitua who scored his eighth try against the Knights in his past three matches.

Newcastle though toiled hard just like they did last week against the Dragons and eventually secured the win through second half tries to Lamb and Fitzgibbon.

Daniel Saifiti was also strong upfront for Newcastle, making over 150 metres for the home side.

As for the Warriors, another underwhelming campaign comes to an end.

They are surely out of the finals race and questions will need to be raised and changes made if the Warriors are to ever realise their potential.

For Knights fans however, 2018 looks set to be a year of positive results. Perhaps the dawn has finally arrived for Knights fans.