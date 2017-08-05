Lions vs Crusaders: Super Rugby Final live scores, blog

The Crusaders travel to Johannesburg to contest the 2017 Super Rugby final agains the Lions at Emirates Airlines Park, with kick-off scheduled for 12am AEST.
It’s boiled down to 1 vs 2 in terms of competition points to decide this year’s champion with both sides recording impressive semi-final victories to earn their place in today’s finale.
Last weekend the Crusaders hosted the Chiefs in Christchurch and produced a defensive master class to keep the Chiefs at bay while ruthlessly keeping the scoreboard ticking over whenever the opportunity would present itself.
The Lions survived a whirlwind start from the Hurricanes to produce a dazzling second half comeback and overrun the Hurricanes at home, recording a comfortable victory to not only book a spot in the final, but earn hosting rights to boot.
The match up certainly appeals as a definitive clash of styles, the high octane attack of the Lions versus the defensively sound Crusaders – but that would be ignoring both sides’ capabilities across the park, excellent set piece, exciting and creative ball runners, powerful loose forward trios and gnarled packs. Certainly neither side will see themselves with any more advantage than the other.
While many would expect an action packed fast paced game, there will no doubt be plenty of nerves to overcome for both sides in front of a packed crowd in Johannesburg and the side which can overcome the pressure and play to their expectations cohesively, particularly on defense, will likely win today’s encounter and this year’s title.
Matt Todd certainly shapes as a pivotal figure for the Crusaders this evening, his ability to disrupt the opposition ball will likely play a huge role tonight in halting the Lions momentum while Malcolm Marx for the Lions shapes as a match changer also, his dynamic play and work rate could prove a difference for the Lions tonight.
The composure of the men at the back, in particular Israel Dagg and Ruan Combrinck will be needed this evening.
Tip
It’s tough, and probably has more to do with my own bias but I suspect the big game experience of the Crusaders will show through today – but, the Lions are an outstanding side and have shown once they have the momentum they are near impossible to stop.
Crusaders by 1.
Join us here live on The Roar as we cover all of the action live for the Super Rugby final and don’t forget to leave your comments below as the action unfolds.
12:11am
Diggercane said | 12:11am | ! Report
Cheers Highlander!
Looks like it BB…..
10′ Crusaders scrum, on halfway, one reset………….
LIONS 0
CRUSADERS 7
12:11am
Diggercane said | 12:11am | ! Report
9′ Jantjies, deep, out on the full!! Oh dear.
LIONS 0
CRUSADERS 7
12:11am
biltongbek said | 12:11am | ! Report
And Jantjies is rattled
12:10am
Diggercane said | 12:10am | ! Report
Mounga converts!!
Evening Debz!
LIONS 0
CRUSADERS 7
12:10am
Highlander said | 12:10am | ! Report
Have a good one DC
Nice defensive coaching call fromRazor so far
Big start Crusaders
12:10am
Machooka said | 12:10am | ! Report
Just like the Saders v Chefs game?
12:11am
Geoff Parkes said | 12:11am | ! Report
Except 20 degrees warmer…
12:10am
Diggercane said | 12:10am | ! Report
7′ Lions scrum, second reset, won, Lions run, Kriel inside the 22, Smith driven back, Mapoe a run, Jantjies well covered, lost, Crusaders counter, SETA, CROTTY POPPED IT FROM THE RUCK AND HE WILL GO ALL THE WAY, CLINICAL FROM THE MISTAKE, CRUSADERS ARE IN!!! TRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRYYYYYYYYYYY!!
LIONS 0
CRUSADERS 5
12:10am
Geoff Parkes said | 12:10am | ! Report
Cronje looked like he had lead in his boots there!
12:08am
Crazy Horse said | 12:08am | ! Report
Crusaders pack has a 20kg advantage.
12:07am
Diggercane said | 12:07am | ! Report
6′ Lions scrum, Mounga lost it in the challenge, he is back up and ok, scrum just past the Crusaders 10, one reset……
LIONS 0
CRUSADERS 0
12:06am
Diggercane said | 12:06am | ! Report
5′ Mounga, 22, deep, Coetzee, runs it back, 5 from halfway, Jantjies bombs, Mounga takes, lands awkwardly, ref blows it…..safety…..
LIONS 0
CRUSADERS 0
12:05am
Diggercane said | 12:05am | ! Report
4′ Lions lineout, 40 out, won, wrap around midfield, set, Vorster has a crack, Lions running early, Jantjies, dropgoal, well wdide, 22 restart!
LIONS 0
CRUSADERS 0
12:06am
Debz said | 12:06am | ! Report
Hey Digger. I’m hoping for a Crusaders win 🙂