Newcastle Knights vs New Zealand Warriors: NRL live scores, blog

The Newcastle Knights will fancy their chances of securing rare back-to-back wins when they host the struggling New Zealand Warriors this afternoon. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 3pm AEST.

There are no excuses for the Warriors this season. Although the likes of Shaun Johnson, Kieran Foran and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck have played their fair share of football this season, New Zealand once again find themselves at the wrong end of the table for a side of their potential.

Sitting on just seven wins for the entire season, the Warriors need to win their remaining matches to give themselves an outside chance of making the finals this year.

A loss today against the Knights should officially put a line through the Warriors top eight hopes, leading to further frustration for fans who were promised regular finals appearances.

The Knights meanwhile were out of finals contention a long time ago, but that didn’t stop them from upsetting the Dragons last week. Newcastle showed plenty of commitment against the Red V and toiled hard en route to a seven point victory.

Although the Warriors should ask more questions of Newcastle’s defence, Nathan Brown’s men have played well enough recently to secure another win in front of their home fans.

Recent matches between these two sides have usually ended up being high scoring affairs, with David Fusitua and Nathan Ross often cashing in when both these sides play each other.

Fusitua has scored seven tries in his past two matches against Newcastle while Ross crossed for a double in round 1 this year. Indeed if Foran, Tuivasa-Sheck and Hodkinson are given time to link with their respective backlines, then Ross and Fusitua could once again be in for another fruitful afternoon.

The absence of Johnson however does eliminate a lot of the Warriors attacking spark and that could be enough for Newcastle to take advantage and secure the win this afternoon.

Prediction

A potentially high scoring contest awaits, but the Knights of late have shown more steel and character in defence to secure another rare win, thus condemning the Warriors to another season without a finals appearance.

Knights by 8