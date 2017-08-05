Off the Hook – Bombers escape with win over Blues

The Essendon Bombers have overcome a spirited Carlton squad at the MCG by eight points.

The Bombers flew out of the gates early kicking five goals in the opening term to take a 22-point lead against a Carlton who looked like they were going to be in for a long day.

Joe Daniher kicked two in the opening term and it looked as though the Bombers would steamroll the young Blues team.

Orazio Fantasia went down in the first term with a hamstring injury but it didn’t seem to bother the Bombers early.

Carlton managed to get a goal right on the first quarter siren through Sam Petrevski-Seton to give them some momentum going into the 2nd term.

The second term was all one way with Carlton holding the Bombers goalless and continued to chip away at the lead.

The Blues only managed the two goals in the quarter but holding the Bombers to just the three behinds for the term gave them some confidence.

The big change from the second term to the first was the speed of play in the game with the Blues managing to control the pace and bring it to an almost crawl, something the Bombers were not able to counter.

The Bombers continued to hold the lead at the major break with an eight-point lead, but with Carlton coming strongly it looked as though the lead may be short lived.

The third term was similar to the second with Carlton controlling the game for the majority. Essendon were still struggling to kick goals at one point kicking 11 straight behinds.

Carlton were capitalising on their shots at goal and managed to take the lead. Matthew Kreuzer and Sam Docherty were impressive for the Blues in the ruck and down back respectively.

The Bombers were finding scoring options through Cale Hooker and Josh Green but neither was able to kick the majors they deserved. Carlton took a three-point lead going into the final quarter.

The fourth was a high-intensity affair with both teams controlling the momentum at times. Essendon was pushing the Blues hard at every turn but the Blues were doing just enough to keep the Bombers from hurting them on the scoreboard early.

The Blues started to struggle in front of the goals but the Bombers through Cale Hooker were still having their problems converting.

Behinds to Jack Silvagni and Sam Petrevski-Seton were heartbreakers for the Blues as they would have put the game almost out of reach of the Bombers.

Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti kicked a goal to get the game back to foru points for the Bombers but misses again from Cale Hooker gave the Blues some hope late.

When Cale Hooker took his seventh shot at goal the Blues faithful were praying for a continuation of his poor kicking, however he managed to get his radar working and gave the Bombers the lead with three minutes left to play.

Carlton got it down to their forward 50 and a mark to Levi Casboult gave them hope to retake the lead unfortunately for the Blues and Levi he missed the shot.

Carlton tried to lock it into their forward 50 in the final two minutes but it was not to be as Anthony McDonald-Tipunwuti found himself on his own in the middle of the ground and ran to inside 50 to kick the sealer for the Bombers.

For Essendon the win keeps their top eight hopes alive, for Carlton it is a heartbreaking loss in a game they had the chances to win.