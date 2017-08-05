 

Raiders still in the mix after stumping Sharks

Alan Nicolea Roar Guru
 

By , Alan Nicolea is a Roar Guru & Live Blogger

Tagged:
 , , ,

0 Have your say

    The Raiders’ top eight hopes are well and truly alive following a comprehensive win over the Sharks away from home.

    Despite giving up an early 8-nil lead, the Raiders piled on 24 unanswered points in the first half to establish a 16-point lead at the break.

    This was Canberra’s best performance of the season against a Sharks outfit that was off colour.

    The Raiders once again prove that on their day, they are capable of beating anyone in the NRL.

    The Raiders now travel to New Zealand to take on a Warriors side on a five-match losing streak.

    If the Raiders do sneak into the finals, they will fancy their chances of going all the way.

    They are just one of those sides that are almost impossible to stop when they have winning momentum.

    The Sharks’ top four hopes meanwhile take a hit, with the Eels and Broncos in particular applauding this result.

    The race for top four places continues to heat up nicely.

    Overall, the Raiders keep their season alive and will have the likes of the Panthers and Dragons looking behind their shoulder in the weeks to follow.

    Alan Nicolea
    Alan Nicolea

    Alan is one of The Roar's longest serving live bloggers, covering football, tennis and rugby league.

    The Roar is stoked to announce the second ever Club Roar Awards! We want to make your sport video go VIRAL, and we've got $10,000 to giveaway too! To find out how you can share your greatest sporting feats AND promote your club check out Club Roar.