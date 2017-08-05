Raiders still in the mix after stumping Sharks

The Raiders’ top eight hopes are well and truly alive following a comprehensive win over the Sharks away from home.

Despite giving up an early 8-nil lead, the Raiders piled on 24 unanswered points in the first half to establish a 16-point lead at the break.

This was Canberra’s best performance of the season against a Sharks outfit that was off colour.

The Raiders once again prove that on their day, they are capable of beating anyone in the NRL.

The Raiders now travel to New Zealand to take on a Warriors side on a five-match losing streak.

If the Raiders do sneak into the finals, they will fancy their chances of going all the way.

They are just one of those sides that are almost impossible to stop when they have winning momentum.

The Sharks’ top four hopes meanwhile take a hit, with the Eels and Broncos in particular applauding this result.

The race for top four places continues to heat up nicely.

Overall, the Raiders keep their season alive and will have the likes of the Panthers and Dragons looking behind their shoulder in the weeks to follow.