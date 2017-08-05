Storm beat injury-hit Cowboys

A defensive masterclass from Melbourne has helped them outlast an undermanned North Queensland 26-8 in Townsville.

The Cowboys were forced to play two men down for the majority of the contest when second-rower Gavin Cooper (calf) and winger Antonio Winterstein (hamstring) both suffered game-ending injuries inside the opening 10 minutes on Friday.

It was a cruel blow for a side already missing Test duo Johnathan Thurston and Matt Scott but the home side still gave title favourites Melbourne a stern test of their premiership credentials.

Doubles to star wingers Josh Addo-Carr and Suliasi Vunivalu did the damage for the Storm, as the Cowboys battled bravely before slumping to a second straight loss to lose further ground in the top four race.

North Queensland got off to a horror start when winger Kyle Feldt spilt a towering bomb and Addo-Carr made them pay immediately when he crossed in the corner off the resulting scrum.

The hosts were in desperate need of a lift and they got it when crafty hooker Jake Granville bustled his way over the line from close range. Ethan Lowe’s conversion put the hosts ahead by two.

Lowe struck a penalty goal to extend his side’s lead but the Storm fired back when Maroons star Will Chambers proved too classy for makeshift centre Coen Hess, who was forced in to the backs after the club’s injury-forced reshuffle.

Melbourne asked plenty more questions of a weary Cowboys defence late and despite some brave resistance Vunivalu pounced on an inch-perfect Cooper Cronk grubber just before the break, Smith’s conversion extending the margin to 16-8.

The opening 20 minutes of the second half were scoreless but it wasn’t for a lack of efforts as fans were treated to a frenzy of attacking football from both sides.

Melbourne’s defence stood tall time and again and their scrambling play cruelled a host of attacking opportunities.

With fresh players in short supply on the interchange bench North Queensland were forced in to a mountain of defensive work and they were finally broken when Vunivalu pounced on another grubber to complete his double.

A late breakaway try to Addo-Carr put the result well beyond doubt and the Cowboys now face a few nervous days sweating on the fitness of two more experienced campaigners in Cooper and Winterstein.