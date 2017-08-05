Super Rugby final live stream – how to watch Lions vs Crusaders online or on TV

The Lions and the Crusaders have both been brilliant in 2017, but only one can be Super Rugby Championships. This week, they meet in Johannesburg in the title match.
If you’re looking to watch the match inside Australia, then Foxtel – either on TV or through a live stream – is your only legitimate option.
If you want to watch on TV, Foxtel is broadcasting the match on Fox Sports 501. The match begins at midnight, 12am of Sunday, August 6.
If you want to live stream, you’ll be looking at Foxtel Now, a paid service which allows you to live stream Foxtel channels.
However, if you already have a Foxtel TV service and want to live stream, you should be able to do so for free by using the Foxtel App instead.
How to watch the match on TV
Foxtel offers the best choice of live sport from Australia and around the world.
Sport on Foxtel’s iQ3 is the championship viewing experience including HD quality, the ability to record your favourite team and shows, as well as stream live sport anytime, anywhere on your favourite devices with the Foxtel app^ included in your subscription.
How to live stream the match online
Stream the best choice of live sport from Australia and around the world instantly with Foxtel Now. Foxtel Now is the more flexible and accessible way to stream live sport to your devices. Plus, you can start watching today with a two-week free trial^.
If you already have a Foxtel subscription that includes the Sport pack, you can stream live sport anytime, anywhere to your devices through the free Foxtel app~.
^Requires internet and compatible device. Data charges may apply. Australia only.
~Just connect your compatible device to the internet. Data charges may apply. Shows only available if they’re in your pack, some shows/channels not available. Sorry, Australia only.