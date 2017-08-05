Super Rugby final live stream – how to watch Lions vs Crusaders online or on TV

The Lions and the Crusaders have both been brilliant in 2017, but only one can be Super Rugby Championships. This week, they meet in Johannesburg in the title match.

If you’re looking to watch the match inside Australia, then Foxtel – either on TV or through a live stream – is your only legitimate option.

If you want to watch on TV, Foxtel is broadcasting the match on Fox Sports 501. The match begins at midnight, 12am of Sunday, August 6.

If you want to live stream, you’ll be looking at Foxtel Now, a paid service which allows you to live stream Foxtel channels.

However, if you already have a Foxtel TV service and want to live stream, you should be able to do so for free by using the Foxtel App instead.