All well that ends Wells for Pies over North

It is an understatement of the most glorious proportions to suggest that the game between the North Melbourne Kangaroos and Collingwood Magpies failed to hit the heights expected.

North Melbourne and Collingwood couldn’t hit the side of a barn with their kicking in the first half and despite an enormous increase in scoring in the second, the skill level didn’t appear to improve at all.

Collingwood can at least hold their heads high, knowing they racked up a decent score against a team they were slated to defeat comfortably.

North should be disgusted by their inaccurate kicking irrespective of the fact that they have a considerable amount of youth in their team.

Jack Ziebell played a lone hand for the Shinboners while Adam Treloar was outstanding in a game devoid or Herculean efforts.

As the Magpies push forward, they remain undefeated over the last month and with a decent start to the season, should be planning for finals in 2017.

Unfortunately, discussion around the future of Nathan Buckley has continued to be the focus and every win such as tonight, shortens the odds of his re-appointment at Collingwood for 2018.

For Brad Scott, there are some real issues as he tries to attract marquee talent to the club.

As a star player slotting into the team that took the field tonight and the myriad errors and poor decision making that ensued, one would seriously question whether this squad is ready to challenge for the eight for at least another two seasons.

North Melbourne Kangaroos 7.15.57

Collingwood Magpies 16.15.111