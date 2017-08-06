Adelaide Crows vs Port Adelaide Power: AFL live scores, blog

Showdown! A critical South Australian derby will close the round, as the Adelaide Crows face the Port Adelaide Power at the Adelaide Oval. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 4:40pm AEST (4.10pm ACST).

Every time the Power and the Crows play each other there’s a great deal of pride of stake. This evening there is much more than that on the line.

Adelaide sit comfortably on top of the ladder – even more so after the Cats’ loss earlier in the round. But with the Giants and the Tigers breathing down their neck, and a tricky fixture to come, the Crows can’t afford to let their game-plus-percentage buffer slip.

Port Adelaide for their part sit just outside the top four, and every chance of pushing up into that top bracket by season’s end with their excellent percentage.

Of course, they’ll have to rely on other teams slipping up to push higher on the ladder, so it’s imperative they take every opportunity presented to them.

Not only are both teams in the midst of a frenetic sprint towards the finals, but they’re both backing up from extraordinary matches last week.

The Power appeared gone at home to the Saints before Robbie Gray’s magnificent last second goal gave them a two point win.

Adelaide trailed by 50 points at one stage against Collingwood at the MCG, but they had their own hero in Mitch McGovern, whose spectacular mark and goal after the siren ensured a share of the points.

If this evening’s game is anything like either of those we have plenty to look forward to.

At selection, the top of the ladder Crows have made three unforced changes, dropping Andy Otten, Wayne Milera and Paul Seedsman to bring back Brad Crouch, Jake Lever and Eddie Betts.

Those are some significant inclusions.

Port Adelaide lose Matthew Broadbent to injury and also leave out Matt White, with Aidyn Johnson and Angus Monfries their replacements.

Monfries is playing his first senior game since 2015. It’s fitting he returns for this matchup, as he was responsible for one of the most memorable moments in Showdown history, the famous off-break goal that gave the Power a four point win over their crosstown rivals in 2013.

Prediction

The Crows’ powerful forward line would often be considered a significant advantage in this kind of contest, and normally that would sway me in Adelaide’s favour.

But with heavy storms and winds predicted for South Australia this evening, I feel that will swing the balance back toward the team with a stronger midfield and possibly an advantage in contested possession.

So I’m tipping Port Adelaide in a squeaker. The Power by three points.