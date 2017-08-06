Cameron backs AFL Giant Mumford’s aggressive style

Greater Western Sydney’s Shane Mumford faces another AFL suspension, but coach Leon Cameron doesn’t want the fiery ruckman to curb his aggression.

Mumford will come under scrutiny from the match review panel over two separate incidents in the Giants’ 14.13 (97)-10.2 (62) victory over Melbourne in Canberra on Saturday.

He dumped debutant Corey Maynard to the turf in a heavy second-quarter tackle, before ironing out direct opponent Max Gawn with a fearsome bump in the third.

Despite being faced with losing a key player for Friday night’s clash with reigning premiers Western Bulldogs, Cameron isn’t about to tell Mumford to change his ways.

“I’d prefer him to play on edge like he did today,” Cameron said.

The hit on Gawn floored the Dees ruckman, with Mumford’s shoulder appearing to make contact with his head.

“It was fantastic having him at his aggressive best,” Cameron said.

“I thought those two players in Gawn and Mumford had an outstanding duel.

“Mummy’s inside work was terrific and we need him playing in that aggressive manner.”

Back-up ruckman and former Geelong player Dawson Simpson is in line to get another chance if Mumford cops a ban.

“If it happens, Dawson Simpson is an absolutely perfect replacement because he gets in and has a crack,” Cameron said.

“At 28 years old he’s actually defying logic and playing some great footy as a ruckman.”

While they could lose Mumford, GWS will get back small forward Toby Greene from suspension.

Key forward Jonathon Patton looks set to return from a hamstring niggle which kept him from facing the Dees.

“With Jon we’re 98 per cent confident,” Cameron said.

While leading goal-kicker Jeremy Cameron also missed the victory over Melbourne, the Giants still scored freely in an eight-goal first term.

But it was their tackling which most impressed Cameron and he wants GWS to replicate that pressure against the Dogs.

“If we don’t turn up and tackle well next week, I’ll probably be in a press conference with a loss,” he said.