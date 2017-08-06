Curry golf debut a slam dunk

The Golden State Warriors are more likely to chase a championship than records this year. (Photo: AP)

Two time NBA MVP Stephen Curry incredibly made his professional golf debut this week at the Ellie Mae Classic in Curry’s home state of, California.

The excitement generated around this event has been felt throughout the golfing landscape, particularly on social media, with many of the game’s leading players and commentators mentioning the event.

Curry shot rounds of 74, 74 +8 total, to miss the cut which sat at -3. Don’t worry about the cut though, it’s an incredible achievement to be able to play at the professional level in one, let alone two sports. But when it comes to Steph Curry why should we be surprised?

Curry is a freak, he has showed time and time again that he has the ability to do things others can’t. Whether it’s making half-court shots or breaking the other team’s hearts with rude buzzer beaters, it’s clear Curry is simply a cut above the rest.

The fact that he has now shown his high-quality ability on the golf course is far from surprising for those who have paid close attention to his career.

Although he appears super human, Curry demonstrated that even the most talented sportspeople can suffer from first tee nerves. After being introduced to the tee, Curry stepped up and pulled his tee shot left, with his golf ball finishing up in the cup holder of a stray golf cart.

Far from the start Curry would have been looking for; however, like a true champion he managed to retain his composure and make par.

Curry’s inclusion in the field helped turn this tournament into a draw card event, with in-excess of 500 spectators on Curry’s hole alone at certain stages of the opening rounds.

Curry showed glimpses of brilliance in the opening round but those moments were scattered with some expected untidiness. He made three birdies, five bogeys and one double. After the opening round, he was asked what he thought of his professional debut.

He said “I’m happy with it, but obviously, as a competitor you always feel like you can play better so hopefully I can do that tomorrow.”

The second round started poorly for the four time all-star as he made four bogeys on the outward nine. With the possibility of making the cut out of the question, Curry showed some grit and determination, which he is renowned for on the court, and had even par on the back nine.

Curry, who is a four time NBA All Star is currently in his off season, it is in this time that he plays golf ‘flat out’ and has made his intentions clear that he would consider turning professional once his NBA career is finished.

There were many critics prior to the event questioning how Curry would play and casting doubt over why he would take the spot of a touring pro trying to make a living.

Yet Curry empathetically answered those questions with the development and promotion of golf benefiting from his first professional tournament. For the last two days golf has benefited from one of the biggest names in sport representing their brand.

This could be the start of a new era of young sportsmen that see the ‘cool’ side of golf.