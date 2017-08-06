Knights battle to avoid wooden spoon after Warriors upset

The battle to avoid the NRL wooden spoon is well and truly alive.

After upsetting the Warriors 26-10 on Saturday, Newcastle have given themselves a glimmer of hope as they aim to dodge a third consecutive 16th-place finish.

Nathan Brown’s Knights could become the first side since the now-defunct Gold Coast Seagulls in 1991-93 to finish in last spot three seasons on the trot.

The Knights sit last on 16 points but after back-to-back victories are closing on the Wests Tigers, who are two points clear and face Penrith on Sunday.

Heading into next week’s clash with Parramatta, the Knights have concerns over fullback Nathan Ross who was hospitalised with a back injury following the win over the Warriors.

“We don’t want to get the spoon, that’s 100 per cent right,” Brown said.

“Where we are this year compared to last year, given the recruits we’ve made and things we can do in the market, it wouldn’t be a good wooden spoon to get and one we don’t want to get.”

Winger Shaun Kenny-Dowall is expected back after missing the Warriors clash with a hamstring injury.

The Knights have a tough road home and will come up against four sides in finals contention in the Parramatta, Melbourne, Canberra and Cronulla.

“They’re all tough but we’ve got Parra next week who will be trying to get into the four,” Brown said.

“Canberra will be playing to make their way into the eight, the Sharks are a premiership threat, there’s some tough games to come home with.”

The battle for the wooden spoon

The Knights’ run home:

Parramatta (away) Melbourne (home) Canberra (away) Cronulla (home)

The Tigers’ run home: