Manly Sea Eagles vs Sydney Roosters: NRL live scores, blog

Can the Manly Sea Eagles get their defence back in order when they host the Sydney Roosters at Lottoland in Round 22? Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game at Lottoland on Sunday afternoon from 2pm (AEST).

The Sea Eagles have conceded a whopping 92 points in their last two matches, going down to St George Illawarra and the Storm. That leaves them sitting in 7th spot on the ladder, with five rounds left to play.

Another loss this week against the second-placed Roosters will see them drop out of the top eight on percentages if both the Dragons and Panthers win their matches this weekend.

The Roosters have won their last three matches, and are coming off the back of a big second-half performance last week when they reigned in the Cowboys to win 22-16, after trailing 16-6 at half-time.

Manly coach Trent Barrett has made one change to the starting 13 from last week, with Shaun Lane named in the backrow and Lewis Brown dropping back to the bench.

Interchange forward Addin Fonua-Blake is out with suspension after a high shot on Storm halfback Cooper Cronk last week. His spot on the bench has been taken by Lloyd Perrett.

Brad Parker also has been named in the 17 in place of Cameron Cullen.

The Roosters have named Jake Friend on an extended interchange bench and he could make his return from injury as a late change this week for hooker Victor Radley.

Captain Boyd Cordner is still out with a leg injury.

Prediction

Manly by 7 in an upset.

