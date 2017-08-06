Manly Sea Eagles vs Sydney Roosters: NRL live scores, blog

Can the Manly Sea Eagles get their defence back in order when they host the Sydney Roosters at Lottoland in Round 22? Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game at Lottoland on Sunday afternoon from 2pm (AEST).
The Sea Eagles have conceded a whopping 92 points in their last two matches, going down to St George Illawarra and the Storm. That leaves them sitting in 7th spot on the ladder, with five rounds left to play.
Another loss this week against the second-placed Roosters will see them drop out of the top eight on percentages if both the Dragons and Panthers win their matches this weekend.
The Roosters have won their last three matches, and are coming off the back of a big second-half performance last week when they reigned in the Cowboys to win 22-16, after trailing 16-6 at half-time.
Manly coach Trent Barrett has made one change to the starting 13 from last week, with Shaun Lane named in the backrow and Lewis Brown dropping back to the bench.
Interchange forward Addin Fonua-Blake is out with suspension after a high shot on Storm halfback Cooper Cronk last week. His spot on the bench has been taken by Lloyd Perrett.
Brad Parker also has been named in the 17 in place of Cameron Cullen.
The Roosters have named Jake Friend on an extended interchange bench and he could make his return from injury as a late change this week for hooker Victor Radley.
Captain Boyd Cordner is still out with a leg injury.
Prediction
Manly by 7 in an upset.
1:50pm
John Coomer said | 1:50pm | ! Report
The top 8 pressure on Manly has eased slightly with St George’s loss to Souths on Friday night. They’ll stay in the 8 regardless of the result of today’s match. But 2 points would obviously be very handy.
1:49pm
John Coomer said | 1:49pm | ! Report
The Roosters will take the field 1-17 as named earlier in the week. Jake Friend won’t make his return from injury.
1:48pm
John Coomer said | 1:48pm | ! Report
Manly have made one late change to the starting lineup named earlier in the week.
Brad Parker will start in the centres in place of Brian Kelly. Kelly drops out of the squad and Kelepi Tanginoa comes onto the interchange bench.
1:46pm
John Coomer said | 1:46pm | ! Report
Welcome to the Roar’s coverage of the Round 22 clash between Manly and the Roosters at Lottoland.
Feel free to get involved by leaving your comments throughout the game.