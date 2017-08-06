Mbappe move likely to be a battle of the Spanish giants

This was going to be the most talked about transfer sagas of this transfer window but things have faded into the background while the Neymar deal was at the forefront. Now with his deal complete to PSG, attentions have been put back on Kylian Mbappe.

One of the reasons why he hasn’t been at the forefront is due to him having a relatively quiet preseason. He has failed to start the preseason how he left off last year. With Barcelona now strapped with cash and Real Madrid willing to offload a star to generate cash for the deal it is a matter of time until big money offers roll in.

Monaco, however, will be desperate to keep their star and have already lost Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy to Manchester City as well as their star midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko to Chelsea. This has left the club with an amount around 150 million euros.

So, their stance on Mbappe can hold firm with money not being a big issue. Fabinho and Thomas Lemar also have been linked to leaving the club and the French club need to be careful and bring in sufficient replacements or else they will be in a sharp decline this season after a very strong season last year claiming the Ligue 1 title and going deep into the Champions League.

Monaco have given Mbappe the number 10 shirt through preseason which was vacated by Silva’s departure but I can’t see that being sufficient temptation to keep him at the club if a big money deal is put on the table in front of him by a Spanish giant.

They have set a price tag of 180 million euro on Mbappe’s transfer and are confident of that price being met. But for a player that was relatively unknown until midway last year I find it hard to see why a club would be willing to meet such a high valuation.

Granted he is still a teenager and an enormous talent but how many times have we seen a player dominate for a season, make a big money move, and turn out not to shine at their next club.

For Barcelona, they now have to fill a large void left by Neymar’s exit and although the proposition of Mbappe will be tempting they are opting for a more direct replacement. Reportedly their first choice is Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund. Dembele only moved to Dortmund just over a year ago but they may be tempted to sell due to the massive profit they will make on the player with a bid around the 100 million euro mark imminent.

The other play they are making is for Liverpool playmaker Coutinho, who they can provide regular first team football in his preferred position now Neymar has joined PSG. This move is also around the 100-million-euro mark but Liverpool have so far held firm in rejecting advances for their star. It is unlikely that the cash-strapped Barcelona will make a move for Mbappe unless both these moves fail to eventuate.

Real Madrid have said they are happy to lose Gareth Bale in order to secure a deal for the young starlet. He has apparently been shopped around on the quiet to Premier League clubs namely Chelsea and Manchester United. He has been a target of United for a while and there is a potential for Real Madrid to demand De Gea as part of that deal in return for Bale’s services and a further fee.

It has been reported that Madrid is Mbappe’s ideal destination and it will be interesting to see how the remainder of this transfer window plays out.

Do you think Mbappe will leave Monaco? Is he worth the price tag they are putting on him?