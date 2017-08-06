Penrith Panthers vs Wests Tigers: NRL live scores

Finals hopefuls, the Penrith Panthers host the improving Wests Tigers this Sunday afternoon, in a match which could have a significant impact on the top eight come the end of the season. Join The Roar for live scores from 4pm AEST.

The Penrith Panthers are on the brink of the top eight, looking ever likely to knock off the Dragons and take their place for finals football.

The Sydney-based outfit have been in top form in their past five games, winning four against solid opposition in Manly and the Warriors and placing them as firm favourites to snatch the final spot inside the top eight.

The Panthers, however, will be weary of a Wests outfit who, despite sitting in second to last, have improved massively in their past few games.

The Tigers come into this match on a major high, beating an awful Gold Coast side 26-4 last weekend, and looking to repeat the effort away in Penrith this Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers have won two from their past five games, and while statistically it may not be excellent, it will give Wests hope after a sore and sorry season that they can compete in games.

Additionally, the Tigers have begun to look like a side who can threaten top teams when playing well, and the Panthers would be wise to be wary of this Wests outfit.

Prediction

The Tigers will make this close, and give it a red hot crack. However, Penrith are in great form themselves and should be able to get the job done

Panthers by 8