Rebels future secure after licence transfer deal confirmed

Melbourne have confirmed the transfer of their Super Rugby licence from the club’s private owners into the hands of the Victorian Rugby Union, ensuring the Rebels’ future in the competition.
The Rebels and Western Force have been on the Australian Rugby Union’s chopping block after a SANZAAR agreement in April to cut an Australian team in a downsized Super Rugby competition from 2018.
Andrew Cox’s Imperium Sports Group transferred the licence and all shares in the club to the VRU for $1 on Friday, in a move which stops the ARU from buying back the Rebels and shutting them down.
The Victorian government is expected to this week announce its involvement in the deal, which includes hosting Bledisloe Cups in return for Rebels funding.
That means the ARU will be hanging on the outcome of arbitration case with WA Rugby, with a decision expected this week, in order to fulfill its SANZAAR deal.
The ARU claimed to have been blindsided by the Rebels when news leaked of the ownership transfer on Friday night, however, Melbourne sources said the club tried twice that day to make contact.
The Rebels also denied that the ARU had to sign off on any transfer, with VRU president Tim North, who is a QC, as well as two other QCs advising the put option in a 2015 agreement signed by the ARU was sufficient.
The transfer means Cox kept his mid-season promise to Rebels players and staff that he wouldn’t sell the licence if it meant the club would be shut down, effectively turning his back on a lucrative offer from the ARU.
“After two rewarding, productive, and at times challenging seasons, Imperium Sports Management is pleased to hand over control of the Melbourne Rebels to ensure their future is in the hands of the Victorian Rugby community,” Cox said in a statement on Sunday.
“We are pleased that this secures the future of the Melbourne Rebels in Melbourne.
“The team at Imperium will remain passionate Rebels fans and we look forward to celebrating much success in the future.”
The ARU said it has no comment at this stage.
August 6th 2017 @ 5:49pm
Fionn said | August 6th 2017 @ 5:49pm | ! Report
Doesn’t look like it is quite confirmed, if the ARU think that they need to give permission for this to occur then there could easily be a legal challenge.
I also wonder how the VRU plan on funding the Rebels as I thought they were in a dire financial state?
More is yet to come re. this story, I think.
August 6th 2017 @ 6:01pm
Way more to come.
Way more to come.
I’m pretty sure the Rebels have never turned a profit and now its in the hands of a tin shed operation like the VRU…..
From privately owned to the VRU, back to privately owned, and now back to the VRU. The ARU have no cash, and now with no private owner (donor) this is just putting off the current issues for a few more months.
August 6th 2017 @ 5:51pm
Warugby said | August 6th 2017 @ 5:51pm | ! Report
How does it stop the ARU from shutting them down? Does the ARU not have overall control of the VRU?
August 6th 2017 @ 5:51pm
IMO all 5 teams will be playing next year
IMO all 5 teams will be playing next year
August 6th 2017 @ 5:52pm
The debacle continues.
The debacle continues.
August 6th 2017 @ 5:59pm
ols said | August 6th 2017 @ 5:59pm | ! Report
Old news.
This is basically the Rebels press release from a Melbourne reporter from Friday night.
So they want the ARU to fund the Rebels because they can hold Bledisloe Cup games???
Perth is months away from having a brand spanking new 60,000+ capacity stadium.
August 6th 2017 @ 6:03pm
bamboo said | August 6th 2017 @ 6:03pm | ! Report
Regardless of hosting abilities, its the ability to win that will attract new people to rugby in Melbourne as either a player, volunteer or spectator, even if that game is hosted in Perth.
August 6th 2017 @ 6:21pm
george said | August 6th 2017 @ 6:21pm | ! Report
http://nedlandsrugby.com.au/2017/08/04/breaking-super-rugby-news-time-tonight-rebels/
Here is another take on it