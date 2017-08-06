Richmond Tigers vs Hawthorn Hawks: AFL live scores, blog

The Richmond Tigers have the opportunity to drive the final stake through the heart of the Hawthorn Hawks‘ finals run this afternoon when they host Alastair Clarkson’s side in one of the most important matches of 2017. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game at the MCG on Sunday afternoon, starting from 3:20pm AEST.

If you have any interest in the make up of the final eight come finals, you’ll be firmly stuck to your sofa this afternoon.

Richmond have the chance to finish the Hawks off once and for all.

Clarkson’s men have found themselves up against the ropes, about to get knocked out time and time again, yet each time they seemingly find a way to dodge and weave away from the killer blow that would relegate them to preparing for a 2018 pre season.

Their performance last week against the Swans typified that desperation, and they’ll need plenty more of it this afternoon to overcome a Tigers side led by the new Brownlow favourite, Dustin Martin.

The Tigers sit fourth coming into this match, and have won three straight.

For the Hawks, if they’re to win, it will be on the back of a Jack Gunston masterclass.

He was simply outstanding last week, and is quickly becoming the leader so many AFL pundits knew him to be.

Prediction

I think this game will be outstanding for so many different reasons. Can the Hawks back up and keep their season alive? Can Martin continue his outstanding form and steer his Tigers to a fourth straight win?

I think the Tigers will do enough to get it done, it will be tight the whole way, though.

Richmond by 9

Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game between the Richmond Tigers and the Hawthorn Hawks at the MCG on Sunday afternoon, starting from 3:20pm AEST.