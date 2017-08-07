 

AFL Power Rankings 2017: Round 20

Adrian Polykandrites Roar Guru

By , Adrian Polykandrites is a Roar Guru

Tagged:
 ,

0 Have your say

    Only three rounds to go and the Crows have all but secured the minor premiership, after that, though, it’s all still pretty fluid.

    1.Adelaide
    Last week: 1
    Ladder: 1

    A powerful performance from a powerful team. The Crows are now No.1 for points for and No.2 for points against. They’re the team to beat. Eddie Betts is a wizard.

    2.Sydney Swans
    Last week: 3
    Ladder: 6

    Made a mess of the Cats at the Cattery. Geelong have only lost two of their past 17 games at Kardinia Park – both of them against the Swans. You can’t fluke 11 wins in 13 games.

    3.Richmond
    Last week: 4
    Ladder: 3

    Another professional performance from a very good footy team. The Tigers should secure the double chance from here.

    4.Geelong
    Last week: 2
    Ladder: 4

    Dangerfield or no Dangerfield, that was a poor effort from the Cats, and now Selwood is done for the rest of the home-and-away season at least. None of their last three games are gimmes.

    5.GWS Giants
    Last week: 5
    Ladder: 2

    That was one of the Giants’ best performances of the year. Now to back it up and build some form going into their second finals campaign.

    6.Port Adelaide
    Last week: 6
    Ladder: 5

    It’s not often that an 84-point loss flatters a team, but that was the case for the Power against the Crows. A pathetic performance.

    7.Melbourne
    Last week: 7
    Ladder: 10

    Dreadfully disappointing from the Demons after an extremely promising start. Melbourne have their work cut out for them to play finals from here – time to grow up.

    8.Western Bulldogs
    Last week: 9
    Ladder: 7

    Marcus Bontempelli is a phenomenal footballer, but his goalkicking is hurting him and his team. The Bont has taken 56 shots at goal this season and booted only 20.

    9.West Coast
    Last week: 8
    Ladder: 9

    Lost by single-digits to a team around their mark. Finals hopes aren’t done quite yet, but they can’t be trusted.

    10.Essendon
    Last week: 11
    Ladder: 8

    Got out of jail, but the four points are worth the same regardless of how you get them.

    11.St Kilda
    Last week: 12
    Ladder: 11

    Like Bontempelli, Jack Billings has had a forgettable year in front of the big sticks – 19 goals from 54 shots – but he came through when it counted on Sunday to keep the Saints’ season alive.

    12.Hawthorn
    Last week: 10
    Ladder: 13

    The Hawks were no match for the Tigers yesterday, which puts an end to their slim finals hopes.

    13.Collingwood
    Last week: 13
    Ladder: 12

    Another win all too late in the season. Could still play spoiler, but really it’s all a bit meh.

    14.Fremantle
    Last week: 14
    Ladder: 14

    Fyfe is back and they’re getting good output from their young players. Luke Ryan looks like a very useful footballer.

    15.North Melbourne
    Last week: 15
    Ladder: 16

    That was gross.

    16.Carlton
    Last week: 16
    Ladder: 17

    Rediscovered their pluck, but couldn’t quite get one over on an old enemy.

    17.Brisbane Lions
    Last week: 17
    Ladder: 18

    Lacked the polish to make the Dogs pay for their sloppiness, but fought it out until the very end.

    18.Gold Coast
    Last week: 18
    Ladder: 15

    At least they came to play and looked like they gave a stuff.

    The Roar is stoked to announce the second ever Club Roar Awards! We want to make your sport video go VIRAL, and we've got $10,000 to giveaway too! To find out how you can share your greatest sporting feats AND promote your club check out Club Roar.