AFL Power Rankings 2017: Round 20

Only three rounds to go and the Crows have all but secured the minor premiership, after that, though, it’s all still pretty fluid.



Last week: 1

Ladder: 1

A powerful performance from a powerful team. The Crows are now No.1 for points for and No.2 for points against. They’re the team to beat. Eddie Betts is a wizard.



Last week: 3

Ladder: 6

Made a mess of the Cats at the Cattery. Geelong have only lost two of their past 17 games at Kardinia Park – both of them against the Swans. You can’t fluke 11 wins in 13 games.



Last week: 4

Ladder: 3

Another professional performance from a very good footy team. The Tigers should secure the double chance from here.



Last week: 2

Ladder: 4

Dangerfield or no Dangerfield, that was a poor effort from the Cats, and now Selwood is done for the rest of the home-and-away season at least. None of their last three games are gimmes.



Last week: 5

Ladder: 2

That was one of the Giants’ best performances of the year. Now to back it up and build some form going into their second finals campaign.



Last week: 6

Ladder: 5

It’s not often that an 84-point loss flatters a team, but that was the case for the Power against the Crows. A pathetic performance.



Last week: 7

Ladder: 10

Dreadfully disappointing from the Demons after an extremely promising start. Melbourne have their work cut out for them to play finals from here – time to grow up.



Last week: 9

Ladder: 7

Marcus Bontempelli is a phenomenal footballer, but his goalkicking is hurting him and his team. The Bont has taken 56 shots at goal this season and booted only 20.



Last week: 8

Ladder: 9

Lost by single-digits to a team around their mark. Finals hopes aren’t done quite yet, but they can’t be trusted.



Last week: 11

Ladder: 8

Got out of jail, but the four points are worth the same regardless of how you get them.



Last week: 12

Ladder: 11

Like Bontempelli, Jack Billings has had a forgettable year in front of the big sticks – 19 goals from 54 shots – but he came through when it counted on Sunday to keep the Saints’ season alive.



Last week: 10

Ladder: 13

The Hawks were no match for the Tigers yesterday, which puts an end to their slim finals hopes.



Last week: 13

Ladder: 12

Another win all too late in the season. Could still play spoiler, but really it’s all a bit meh.



Last week: 14

Ladder: 14

Fyfe is back and they’re getting good output from their young players. Luke Ryan looks like a very useful footballer.



Last week: 15

Ladder: 16

That was gross.



Last week: 16

Ladder: 17

Rediscovered their pluck, but couldn’t quite get one over on an old enemy.



Last week: 17

Ladder: 18

Lacked the polish to make the Dogs pay for their sloppiness, but fought it out until the very end.



Last week: 18

Ladder: 15

At least they came to play and looked like they gave a stuff.