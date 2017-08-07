AFL Power Rankings 2017: Round 20

Only three rounds to go and the Crows have all but secured the minor premiership, after that, though, it’s all still pretty fluid.
Last week: 1
Ladder: 1
A powerful performance from a powerful team. The Crows are now No.1 for points for and No.2 for points against. They’re the team to beat. Eddie Betts is a wizard.
Last week: 3
Ladder: 6
Made a mess of the Cats at the Cattery. Geelong have only lost two of their past 17 games at Kardinia Park – both of them against the Swans. You can’t fluke 11 wins in 13 games.
Last week: 4
Ladder: 3
Another professional performance from a very good footy team. The Tigers should secure the double chance from here.
Last week: 2
Ladder: 4
Dangerfield or no Dangerfield, that was a poor effort from the Cats, and now Selwood is done for the rest of the home-and-away season at least. None of their last three games are gimmes.
Last week: 5
Ladder: 2
That was one of the Giants’ best performances of the year. Now to back it up and build some form going into their second finals campaign.
Last week: 6
Ladder: 5
It’s not often that an 84-point loss flatters a team, but that was the case for the Power against the Crows. A pathetic performance.
Last week: 7
Ladder: 10
Dreadfully disappointing from the Demons after an extremely promising start. Melbourne have their work cut out for them to play finals from here – time to grow up.
Last week: 9
Ladder: 7
Marcus Bontempelli is a phenomenal footballer, but his goalkicking is hurting him and his team. The Bont has taken 56 shots at goal this season and booted only 20.
Last week: 8
Ladder: 9
Lost by single-digits to a team around their mark. Finals hopes aren’t done quite yet, but they can’t be trusted.
Last week: 11
Ladder: 8
Got out of jail, but the four points are worth the same regardless of how you get them.
Last week: 12
Ladder: 11
Like Bontempelli, Jack Billings has had a forgettable year in front of the big sticks – 19 goals from 54 shots – but he came through when it counted on Sunday to keep the Saints’ season alive.
Last week: 10
Ladder: 13
The Hawks were no match for the Tigers yesterday, which puts an end to their slim finals hopes.
Last week: 13
Ladder: 12
Another win all too late in the season. Could still play spoiler, but really it’s all a bit meh.
Last week: 14
Ladder: 14
Fyfe is back and they’re getting good output from their young players. Luke Ryan looks like a very useful footballer.
Last week: 15
Ladder: 16
That was gross.
Last week: 16
Ladder: 17
Rediscovered their pluck, but couldn’t quite get one over on an old enemy.
Last week: 17
Ladder: 18
Lacked the polish to make the Dogs pay for their sloppiness, but fought it out until the very end.
Last week: 18
Ladder: 15
At least they came to play and looked like they gave a stuff.